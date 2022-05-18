Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca to include Memphis Depay in deal to sign Bayern Munich star, Bavarians looking to poach Ousmane Dembele and more - 17 May 2022

Barcelona are ready to pull out all the stops to sign their primary striker target this summer.

After settling for a goalless draw against Getafe, Barcelona will finish second ahead of Atletico Madrid and Sevilla this season. It's been a rather forgettable season for the club and the board is now focused on delivering a successful transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 17 May 2022.

Sergino Dest to leave Barcelona this summer

FC Barcelona v Galatasaray: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Europa League

Barcelona are looking to revamp their squad this summer and there could be plenty of departures from the Camp Nou this summer. According to Sport, the Catalans are willing to offload young right-back Sergino Dest this summer.

As per the report, Barcelona are keen to extend veteran full-back Dani Alves' contract. Dest had reportedly impressed Xavi Hernandez and as such, the new report linking him with an exit has come as a surprise.

Dest has not hit the heights expected of him at Barcelona and injuries have also hindered his progress. In 31 appearances across all competitions for Xavi Hernandez's side this term, the US international has provided three assists.

Bayern Munich looking to poach Ousmane Dembele

FC Barcelona v Eintracht Frankfurt: Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Europa League

Bayern Munich have reportedly got in touch with Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele over a potential transfer, according to L'Equipe. The Frenchman's current deal with Barcelona expires this summer but the Catalans are hopeful about restarting negotiations at the end of the season.

According to the report, the Bavarians are ready to offer Dembele a four-year contract worth €18 million per year. The 24-year-old has been a standout performer for Barcelona this season, scoring two goals and providing 13 assists in 31 appearances across all competitions.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Bayern Munich are in talks with Ousmane Dembélé over a free transfer. They are planning to offer the Frenchman a 4-year contract with wages of around €18m/year.



(Source: @Lequipe) Bayern Munich are in talks with Ousmane Dembélé over a free transfer. They are planning to offer the Frenchman a 4-year contract with wages of around €18m/year.(Source: @Lequipe) 🚨 Bayern Munich are in talks with Ousmane Dembélé over a free transfer. They are planning to offer the Frenchman a 4-year contract with wages of around €18m/year. (Source: @Lequipe) https://t.co/hFNrFZfozA

Barcelona to include Memphis Depay in deal to sign Robert Lewandowski

FC Barcelona v Galatasaray: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Europa League

With Robert Lewandowski announcing his desire to leave Bayern Munich this summer, Barcelona are ramping up their efforts to sign him. According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are willing to offer €35 million for Lewandowski if necessary.

However, due to their financial troubles, the Catalans will find it hard to cough up that much money. As such, they are open to offloading a few of their players in order to facilitate incomings.

It is claimed that Barcelona have identified Memphis Depay as one of the stars they are willing to sacrifice. As per the report, they are willing to include the Dutch forward as part of the bid to Bayern Munich.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @mundodeportivo Barça hope to sign Lewandowski for €30m, but are willing to increase the offer to €35m euros if necessary. Alternatively, the club could offer Bayern Munich a swap deal involving Memphis Depay. Barça hope to sign Lewandowski for €30m, but are willing to increase the offer to €35m euros if necessary. Alternatively, the club could offer Bayern Munich a swap deal involving Memphis Depay.— @mundodeportivo https://t.co/1D4nEklvHs

Edited by Shambhu Ajith