Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca initiate talks to sign Brazilian midfielder, Joan Laporta offers update on Ousmane Dembele and Gavi and more - 12 June 2022

Barcelona are looking to bolster their ranks this summer. But they have quite a few big decisions to make with regards to the future of their players due to their financial troubles.

Barcelona finished second in the 2021-22 La Liga season, 13 points behind winners Real Madrid. It was a largely forgettable campaign for the Catalans. The board is now focused and actively working behind the scenes to deliver a successful summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 12 June 2022.

Barcelona slap €18 million price tag on Francisco Trincao

Barcelona youngster Francisco Trincao has attracted interest from a number of clubs like Valencia, Sporting Lisbon and Benfica. However, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez does not want to sell the player without seeing how he fares in pre-season.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona will not go any lower than €18 million for Trincao if they do eventually decide to sell him. The Portuguese winger joined Barcelona in the summer of 2020. After failing to impress Ronaldo Koeman, Trincao was shipped out on loan to Wolverhampton Wanderers for the 2021-22 season.

He scored just three goals and provided one assist in 30 appearances across the Premier League and the League Cup for Wolves last term.

Joan Laporta offers update on Ousmane Dembele and Gavi

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed that the club are very close to tying 17-year-old midfielder Gavi down to a new deal. The teenager is set to sign a new five-year contract with the Catalans, which is expected to set his release clause at €1 billion. Speaking to reporters at an event, Laporta said (via Marca):

“We’re optimistic because we want Gavi to stay at Barcelona. We are very excited about him staying, he’s from our academy. The player and his agent, who we know, also want to stay at Barcelona. We are very close to reaching an agreement.”

He also revealed that there has been no response from Dembele's camp with regards to the new offer that Barcelona have made.

“Dembele has an offer to stay, but we have no news that he’s accepted it,” he added. We haven’t had a reply from him.”

Barcelona initiate talks with Palmeiras to sign Danilo

Barcelona are looking to sign a holding midfielder as a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets. They have been heavily linked with Ruben Neves but according to SPORT, they are also very interested in 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder Danilo.

As per the report, the Catalans have approached Palmeiras over a potential deal for the player. Danilo is widely viewed as one of the brightest young prospects to emerge from Brazil in recent times.

He has garnered plenty of interest from top European clubs by virtue of his performances and Palmeiras have reportedly slapped a €25 million. Barcelona reportedly want Danilo to be Busquets' deputy in the upcoming season.

