Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca interested in signing PSG star as free-agent, Blaugrana to battle Real Madrid for Villarreal star and more- 24 January 2021

Barcelona are lining up some quality players as potential free-agent signings in the summer.

Barcelona are expected to not do much or any business in the January transfer window. They are yet to elect a new president after the elections were postponed due to an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 24 January 2021.

Ronald Koeman admits Barcelona may not sign players in January

Cornella v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has grown resigned to the fact that the club will not making any signings in the January transfer window. Barcelona are currently third on the La Liga table and Ronald Koeman had earlier admitted that he would like the club to make signings in the January transfer window.

However, Barcelona are one of the worst hit clubs in the Covid-19 landscape and are thus not in a state to be conducting business in the transfer market right now. Their manager is well aware of that.

Speaking to the press about the transfer window, Ronald Koeman said:

"My position is known: we lack people, but the economic situation of the club is an influence. I think we all think the same. If no-one arrives, I accept it and we continue the same, but if we want more we must sign."

Barcelona, Chelsea and Real Madrid enter race for Pau Torres

Villarreal CF v Granada CF - La Liga Santander

Villarreal defender Pau Torres has garnered attention from a variety of clubs by virtue of his excellent performances for Unai Emery's side. According to The Athletic, an array of European giants including Juventus, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Chelsea have all registered their interest in the 24-year-old.

Pau Torres rose through the ranks at Villarreal and has developed into one of the best centre-backs in the La Liga over the past couple of years. He currently has a release clause of €50 million. Pau Torres is yet to miss a single league game for Villarreal this season.

Barcelona interested in signing Juan Bernat as free-agent

Juan Bernat in action against Atalanta

Injured Paris Saint-Germain left-back Juan Bernat is being monitored by Manchester United. Mundo Deportivo claims that despite the 27-year-old defender missing a chunk of the season due to injury, Barcelona are keen on bringing him to the Camp Nou.

They are desperate to find a backup for the ageing Jordi Alba with Junior Firpo likely to be offloaded in the summer. Juan Bernat is tipped to return to his home country when his current contract with the Ligue 1 champions expires in the summer.