Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca join Real Madrid in race to sign Bayern Munich star, Club ready to pay €60 million for Real Betis midfielder and more - 13 February 2022

Frenkie De Jong does not want to leave Barcelona

The 2021-22 season hasn't been all that kind on Frenkie De Jong. After impressing in his first couple of campaigns with the Catalans, the Dutchman has been rather lackluster this term. This has led to a lot of speculation over his future, with Xavi Hernandez reportedly preferring youngsters Pedri and Gavi to the 24-year-old.

But according to SPORT, De Jong wants to continue at Barcelona and is unwilling to leave the club. Liverpool and Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in securing his services but De Jong is determined to find success at the Camp Nou.

In 120 appearances for Barcelona, he has scored 11 goals and provided 14 assists.

Barcelona to offer €60 million for Nabil Fekir

Nabil Fekir has been one of the stars of the 2021-22 La Liga season. He has scored four goals and provided seven assists in 21 league appearances so far this term for Real Betis. They recently renewed his contract and the Frenchman is now tied to the club until 2026.

As per Sport (via 90Min), Joan Laporta is a big fan of Fekir and is now preparing a €60 million bid for him this summer. However, having tied the 28-year-old down to a new contract, Real Betis do not want to sell him for less than €80 million.

That could be a real stumbling block for Barcelona, whose priority is to sign Erling Haaland in the summer. The Norwegian striker's release clause stands at €70 million.

Barcelona join Real Madrid in race to sign Robert Lewandowski

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barcelona have entered the race for Robert Lewandowski. The Polish international is arguably the greatest striker of his generation and has been phenomenal for Bayern Munich since joining them in 2014.

In 359 appearances across all competitions for the Bavarians, Lewandowski has scored 331 goals and provided 68 assists. Despite being 33-years-old, he continues to be one of the most prolific strikers on the planet. He has scored 37 goals in 30 appearances this season.

However, he has entered the final 18 months of his contract with Bayern Munich. The Bavarins are unlikely to extend it since Lewandowski will be almost 35 by the time his current deal expires. So this summer represents Bayern's last chance to cash in on him.

As such, Real Madrid and Barcelona have been alerted to the possibility of signing him this summer. As things stand, the Catalans have a better chance of roping him in as Real Madrid already have Karim Benzema in their ranks.

