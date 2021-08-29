Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca keen to sign Juventus star on free transfer next year, Ilaix Moriba edging closer to exit and more - 29 August 2021

Barcelona have had a roller coaster of a transfer window. There have been highs and some frustrating lows and they are still not done. Club president Joan Laporta and co. are looking to find solutions to their financial problems. We may yet see quite a few outgoings from Barcelona before the transfer window ends.

Philippe Coutinho admits to having a tough time at Barcelona

FC Barcelona v Levante UD - La Liga Santander

Philippe Coutinho is Barcelona's most expensive signing of all time. His dream move to the Camp Nou has not gone according to plan. Coutinho was even shipped out on loan to Bayern Munich for his second full season since securing the switch. He missed out on the majority of the 2020-21 season with a knee injury as well.

The Brazilian has had to undergo three surgeries to put his knee back in order. Speaking about his injury struggles, Coutinho admitted that at one point he thought he might never play again. He said (via The Mirror):

"I couldn't imagine myself playing again. It was difficult to have that image in my head of Philippe on the field, but thank God the recovery evolved. Whoever saw me a while ago with crutches, with my leg straight for a long time, surely will not have imagined running and exercising."

He continued:

"I am ready for battle, they have been difficult days with a lot of uncertainty, but I have always had positive thoughts and knowing that all this was part of my growth as a professional and as a human being. Today I am prepared with a lot of desire to do what I most love in this life."

Ilaix Moriba close to securing exit

FC Barcelona v RC Celta - La Liga Santander

Barcelona have been let down by young midfielder Ilaix Moriba's wage demands with respect to a new contract. As a result, they are open to selling him for the right fee. Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig have been linked with the 18-year-old.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Spurs are now in talks with Barcelona to agree a fee for the player. They have sold Moussa Sissoko to Watford to free up space and some funds to accommodate Moriba.

The report also claims that Tottenham are ready to match Barcelona's €20 million valuation of the youngster while RB Leipzig aren't.

However, Fabrizio Romano has reported that the player has agreed terms with RB Leipzig. Barcelona are reportedly waiting for the official bid to finally offload Moriba.

Ilaix Moriba and his agents have an agreement with RB Leipzig since weeks. It’s a five-years contract agreement valid from June 2022. Moriba’s agents still want this deal to go through. 🔴 #RBLeipzig



Barcelona are waiting for proposal to sign Moriba immediatly, as per @Sky_MaxB. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2021

Barcelona keen to sign Paulo Dybala next summer

Juventus v Empoli FC - Serie A

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala's current contract expires next summer. Spanish publication Fichajes claims that Barcelona are monitoring his contract situation. They will try to sign the Argentina international on a free transfer if he doesn't sign an extension.

The club and the player's camp have been at odds over the terms of a new contract. However, Juventus are now expected to ramp up their efforts to tie the 27-year-old to a new deal following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Barcelona's financial situation is not likely to get much better in the near future. The club is committed to exploring the free-agent market for a while, as they did this summer as well. New signings Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero were all signed as free-agents.

After Moise Kean signing secured, Juventus are not planning for any move for Eden Hazard or Pierre Aubameyang. No contacts with Real or Arsenal. ⚪️🚫 #Juventus #RealMadrid



Juventus will now focus on Paulo Dybala contract extension [expiring in June 2022] - all parties confident. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2021

