Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca lead Manchester United in race to sign Sevilla star, Joan Laporta hints at Ronald Koeman stay and more - 1 June 2021

Barcelona have announced the signing of two big stars over the last two days and they are now favourites to sign one of the best defenders in La Liga.

Barcelona's capitulation towards the end of the 2020-21 season proved the need to bring in reinforcements to the squad. The Catalans' precarious financial condition has forced them to focus mainly on the free-agent market. They have got off to a great start to the summer and have already made a couple of top-quality signings.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 1 June 2021.

Barcelona announce the signing of Eric Garcia

Today is a historic day for Barça, as we are welcoming @ericgm3, a very talented player trained at La Masia, and who loves the Club. Welcome back home! #EricCuler pic.twitter.com/logNxyMMb6 — Joan Laporta Estruch🎗 (@JoanLaportaFCB) June 1, 2021

Eric Garcia has officially returned to Barcelona at the end of a drawn-out transfer saga. The club announced the signing of the 20-year-old today. He has signed a five-year contract and has a buy-out clause of €400 million.

Speaking at his presentation, Garcia said:

“This is where everyone wants to be and here I am. After the elections, the president spoke to my people and I made my intentions very clear.”

On being already compared to Gerard Pique, he said:

“Although everyone likes to do that, I am only just starting out, while he has won everything and has been the best centre back of the last decade or so. We can’t be compared. I need to rise to his level.”

Joan Laporta promises more signings and hints at potential Ronald Koeman stay

FC Barcelona Sign Sergio Aguero

Barcelona have already signed Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia as free agents. Joan Laporta spoke to the press following the announcement regarding Aguero's signing. He promised that Barcelona would bring in more players during the summer transfer window (via Goal).

"Kun's signing is important because he is an exceptional player, he plays in a position that is very important in any system and in ours too.

"We want him in a competitive team, we also want Leo [Messi] to stay and he knows that...he is the first of a series of signings you will see in the coming month."

Meanwhile, the relationship between the club's board and manager Ronald Koeman has strained in recent weeks. Koeman, who suffered a heart attack last year, wasn't happy with how Laporta claimed he had another 'episode' while talking to the press about his future.

The Barcelona manager denied the claim and insisted he is in good health. Laporta has now hinted that Koeman could stay in charge and see out his contract. He said:

"We said that we were opening a period of reflection about Koeman, we have to evaluate what went well and not so well last season.

"The wish is to respect the contract, bringing together criteria which we need to talk about still. We will continue with the period of reflection with Koeman then in a week or 10 days we will decide. We are going to see how the conversations with Koeman develop. They are going very well, but we need a little more time."

Barcelona favourites to sign Jules Kounde

Sevilla v FC Barcelona: Copa del Rey Semi Final First Leg

Barcelona are looking to reinforce their rearguard even further after signing Eric Garcia. As per Mundo Deportivo, the Catalans are in a race with Manchester United to secure the services of Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde.

Kounde is viewed as a successor to the ageing Gerard Pique as he is a player who can dominate aerial duels. The Frenchman has quickly established himself as one of the best defenders in the league. His stock has risen considerably over the course of the 2020-21 season.

According to Marca, Kounde wants to move this summer and Sevilla could be forced to sell him if a good offer arrives.

Jules Koundé has been linked with a move to Man United 👀⏳ pic.twitter.com/CDEyjNN821 — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) May 29, 2021