Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca lining up move for FC Basel striker, Club interested in Cadiz defender and more - 19 November 2021

Xavi Hernandez has been appointed as the new Barcelona manager. Ronald Koeman was fired from the role two weeks ago after the team got off to a poor start to the season. Barcelona will play their first game under Xavi on Saturday night against Espanyol at the Camp Nou.

Nico Gonzalez reveals what training is like under Xavi

It has only been a couple of weeks since Xavi Hernandez was appointed as the new Barcelona manager. Fans are excited to see how the team will play under the club legend. Barcelona youngster Nico Gonzalez has now discussed how the new manager is during training.

The 19-year-old is among a very talented bunch of young midfielders at Barcelona. He broke onto the first-team scene this season.

He said (via El Periodico)

“He is talking to everyone and is very close. At the end of training he comes and tells you what he wants from you. He helps us a lot and is spectacular. He treats us individually.

“Especially in midfield he insists on many things that he thinks we have to improve. They always said about him that he turned his head and looked around constantly, and that is what he insists from us in training.”

Barcelona interested in Alfonso Espino

Alfonso Espino, also known as Pacha Espino, has become a subject of interest to Barcelona. Spanish publication Fichajes claims that the Catalans are looking for a good backup option at left-back and have identified Espino as a potential target.

The 29-year-old Uruguayan has been at Cadiz since 2019 and has scored three goals and provided seven assists in 86 appearances across all competitions for the club.

He has scored two goals in 13 appearances this season and is quite strong defensively. Espino's performances this season have put him on Barcelona's radar. Since selling Junior Firpo in the summer, Barcelona have been without a proper backup option for Jordi Alba.

Youngster Alejandro Balde, who has been given a few opportunities, picked up an injury in October. Even though he is back, he is not yet at a level where he can challenge for Jordi Alba's starting berth.

Barcelona lining up move for Arthur Cabral

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are looking at FC Basel striker Arthur Cabral as a potential January transfer window signing. With Sergio Aguero ruled out for at least three more months, the Catalans have been looking at attacking options.

Raheem Sterling has been heavily linked with Barcelona. However, the Catalans might not be able to afford him due to their financial troubles. They have been looking at alternatives and 23-year-old Arthur Cabral is now a target.

The Brazilian has been in great form this season and has scored 23 goals and provided eight assists in 24 appearances across all competitions for Basel. His agent Deco is reportedly working on the outlines of a deal to bring Cabral to Barcelona.

The club is currently looking to sign him on an initial loan deal in January with the option of making it permanent in the summer for €8 million. Whether or not the Swiss club will be pleased to accept such a low amount for their star striker remains to be seen.

