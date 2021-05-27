Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca looking to sign 32-year-old former player, Club considering former Everton manager as Ronald Koeman replacement and more - 27 May 2021

After a rather underwhelming season, Barcelona are looking to overhaul their squad ahead of the 2021-22 season.

There are a lot of things happening at Barcelona right now. The club are yet to make a decision on the future of current manager Ronald Koeman. Several players are set to be offloaded in the summer transfer window and the club is looking to make some quality additions as well.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 27 May 2021.

Arsenal and Everton interested in Philippe Coutinho

FC Barcelona v Levante UD - La Liga Santander

Philippe Coutinho missed the second half of the 2020-21 season after suffering a knee injury. He is reportedly set to be offloaded this summer after failing to impress at the Camp Nou. According to Marca, he has garnered interest from two Premier League sides.

Arsenal and Everton are reportedly keeping tabs on Coutinho's injury situation. The Brazilian became a star at Liverpool and has already proved himself in the Premier League. He had also shown signs of improvement at Barcelona before picking up an injury in December.

Barcelona considering Roberto Martinez as potential Ronald Koeman replacement

Belgium v Iceland - UEFA Nations League

As per ESPN, Belgium international team manager Roberto Martinez has emerged as a potential replacement for Ronald Koeman. Barcelona president Joan Laporta reportedly met with Koeman and told him that he is yet to make a decision and that he needs time to talk to potential replacements.

Joan Laporta is not convinced by Koeman and has reportedly already held talks with Hans-Dieter Flick and Julian Nagelsmann. Martinez is the latest addition to the list of candidates. But the report also claims that the Belgium manager is happy with his current job.

However, he does have a release clause in his contract in the event of a big club approaching him with a job. For now, Martinez is fully focused on the upcoming Euros.

Barcelona are considering the Belgium coach Roberto Martinez as a possible alternative to Ronald Koeman if they decide to move on from the Dutchman this summer, multiple sources have confirmed to @moillorens & @samuelmarsden. pic.twitter.com/QIWKtCuF6h — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 27, 2021

Barcelona considering resigning Jordi Masip

Valencia CF v Real Valladolid CF - La Liga

Barcelona are looking to bolster their goalkeeping department this summer and have identified Real Valladolid's Jordi Masip as a potential transfer target, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Masip is a product of 'La Masia' and spent 10 years at Barcelona and made his first-team debut in 2014. He left the club in 2017 and has since helped Valladolid gain promotion and return to La Liga.

With Norberto Neto set to leave the club in the summer, the Catalans are looking to bring in a seasoned campaigner. Barcelona have also previously been linked with Andre Onana of Ajax.

Barcelona value the idea of signing an experienced third goalkeeper in the summer in the event that Neto is leaving and Peña becomes Ter Stegen's back-up. Jordi Masip, former Barça goalkeeper and now at Real Valladolid, is on the list. [md] pic.twitter.com/WIWD60ApYo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 25, 2021