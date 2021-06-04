Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca make final decision on Ronald Koeman's future, Juventus want Blaugrana midfielder and more - 4 June 2021

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed the board's stance on Ronald Koeman's future as manager of the club.

Barcelona's dip in form in the closing stages of the 2020-21 season proved the need to bring in reinforcements to the squad. The Catalans' precarious financial condition has forced them to focus mainly on the free-agent market. They have got off to a great start to the summer and have already made a few top-quality signings.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 4 June 2021.

Barcelona decide to keep Ronald Koeman as manager

Ronald Koeman's first season with Barcelona 🔵🔴



54 matches 👔

35 wins ✅

8 draws 🤝

11 defeats ❌

La Liga: 3rd 🇪🇸

Champions League: Last 16 🌟

Copa del Rey: 🏆

Spanish Super Cup: Final 🥈



To be continued... pic.twitter.com/It5BNrQM65 — Goal (@goal) June 3, 2021

After a series of back and forths, Joan Laporta and co. have finally decided to keep Ronald Koeman as the manager for one more season. Speaking to the press, Laporta said:

“We have come to the conclusion that Koeman’s continuity is the best option for Barça. I see him motivated, excited and with the right mentality. We are convinced that next season will be great for Barça. Koeman is looking forward to getting back to work after the holidays.

The period of uncertainty had seemingly caused the relationship between the club and Koeman to strain. Laporta opened up on the same.

“I told Koeman that if at any time I caused him discomfort, I would apologize. A period of reflection was needed to draw conclusions, regardless of whether there was a contract in force.”

Seven players on the verge of Barcelona exit as Koeman stays

Junior Firpo

Now that Ronald Koeman has been asked to continue his work as Barcelona manager, he will go ahead with his plans of improving the squad. Mundo Deprotivo claims that as many as seven Barcelona players are on the verge of being shown the exit door.

The Catalans have reportedly advised Miralem Pjanic to find a new club, particularly now that they are close to signing Georginio Wijnalum. Junior Firpo, Matheus Fernandes, Samuel Umtiti and Sergi Roberto are other players who are expected to be offloaded this summer.

Riqui Puig is another player that Ronald Koeman hasn't really taken to. The report claims that Koeman "has given or will give his opinion" with respect to his future at the Camp Nou.

Juventus keen to bring Pjanic back on loan

Cornella v FC Barcelona - Copa del Rey

Miralem Pjanic joined Barcelona from Juventus last summer. However, the midfielder has not been able to establish himself at the Camp Nou and has become a peripheral figure at the club.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Marca), Juventus are keen to bring their former midfielder back. The Bianconeri have missed Pjanic's presence in the centre of the park. Juventus' underperforming midfield department had a lot to do with their poor returns in the 2020-21 season.

Reports claim that Juventus are interested in signing Juventus on an initial loan deal.

Juventus are interested in signing Miralem Pjanić back from Barcelona on an initial loan deal with an option to buy.



The midfielder wants to leave because Koeman is staying.



(Source: SPORT) pic.twitter.com/aw4suQx9IO — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 4, 2021

Edited by Shambhu Ajith