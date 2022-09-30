Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca to make huge offer for Brazilian prodigy in January, Erling Haaland's dad discusses Blaugrana's interest in striker and more - 30 September 2022

Barcelona already have an array of extremely talented young players in their squad but that won't stop them from recruiting more.

Barca will be chuffed with the business they've conducted in the summer transfer window. They roped in several world-class players and also managed to offload much of the deadwood at the club. They are now preparing for future transfer windows.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from September 30, 2022.

Barcelona yet to pay any of the €52 million to Manchester City for Ferran Torres

Barcelona signed Ferran Torres from Manchester City in January earlier this year. The Catalans have been navigating a financial crisis and as per the terms of the deal, the transfer fee was supposed to be paid in installments.

As per Catalunya Radio, the Blaugrana are yet to pay any of the €52 million for the Spanish forward. According to the report, Barcelona will have to pay the full amount before the end of the year.

It is further claimed that the €3 million in variables, which was a part of the deal, is all the money that Barca have so far paid with respect to the deal.

Erling Haaland's father discusses Barca's interest in sriker

Erling Haaland's future had become the subject of much speculation last summer. A new documentary has been released on the Norwegian forward titled 'Haaland - The Big Decision' wherein the player's father, Alfie Haaland, talks about the options his son had.

He said (via The Times):

“On our list, I think City is the best team. [Bayern] Munich is number two. We have Real Madrid as number three, Paris Saint-Germain as number four. We also have some English teams other than City who are quite good . . . Liverpool and Chelsea. Also, there is Barcelona. They are sort of in the same row.”

Barca to make a huge offer for Endrick or Vitor Roque

Barca are no strangers to roping in top talents from Brazil. Neymar Jr. is the biggest success story on that front. The Catalans continue to scour the Brazilian market for the next big prospect and have been linked with Palmeiras striker Endrick and Athletico Parnaense forward Vitor Roque.

According to Spanish journalist Jorge Nicola, the Catalans are preparing to make a huge offer for either Endrick or Roque in the January transfer window. Barca have reportedly already held a meeting with Endrick's entourage to sound out the possibility of a move.

He is only 16 and the Blaugrana will need to wait for two more years before they can bring him to the club. But they want to come to an agreement with Palmeiras now to avoid missing out on him in the future. Roque is 17-years-old and has garnered the interest of Real Madrid as well.

