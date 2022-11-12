Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca monitoring Manchester United youngster, Blaugrana loanee could return to club in January and more - 12 November 2022

One of Manchester United's breakout stars of the 2022-23 season is currently on Barcelona's radar.

Barca signed a number of world-class players and also managed to clear much of the deadwood at the club this past summer transfer window. Despite all that, they have crashed out of the UEFA Champions League. They are now laying the groundwork for future transfer windows.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 12 November 2022.

Memphis Depay will not join Sevilla in January

Memphis Depay has fallen down the pecking order at Barca following the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha in the summer. The Dutchman came close to leaving the Camp Nou in the summer but a move to Juventus fell through.

Depay has started just two games across all competitions for the Catalans this term and has scored one goal.

According to MARCA, Barca are willing to offload the Dutch forward in the January transfer window. As per the report, the Andalusian side were interested in roping in Depay during the summer but have retained their interest in him.

However, Depay does not wish to join Sevilla. He wants to go to a top European club. Sevilla have crashed out of the Champions League and are currently in the relegation zone in La Liga.

Alex Collado could return to Barcelona in January

Spanish journalist Albert Roge claims that Barca midfielder Alex Collado could have his loan spell at Elche cut short.

The midfielder, who signed for Elche on a season-long loan deal in the summer, has made only eight appearances despite being available for all 14 of their La Liga games. He has scored one goal and provided one assist so far.

Elche sit at the bottom of the league table and have sacked two managers in the new season and are currently without a head coach. They will look to bolster their squad in the January transfer window and could choose to offload Collado due to his high wages.

Collado is unlikely to wade his way into Xavi Hernandez's plans and is likely to be sold on a permanent basis shortly. His current contract with the Catalans expires in the summer of 2024.

As such, Barcelona might look at him as an option to offload in January to furnish some funds as they are also looking to strengthen their squad in January..

Barca keeping tabs on Alejandro Garnacho

Alejandro Garnacho is emerging as an exciting attacking outlet for Manchester United down the left wing. The youngster has impressed in his outings so far with his dribbling skills, decision-making and vision.

In seven appearances across all competitions so far this term, the 18-year-old has scored one goal and provided two assists. He turned in a game-changing performance in Manchester United's 4-2 win over Aston Villa in the League Cup in midweek.

Garnacho notched up two assists in the game and had a massive impact off the bench. As per Spanish outlet Fichajes (via Manchester Evening News), the young Argentinian winger has now garnered Barcelona's attention. Garnacho rose through the ranks at Atletico Madrid before joining Manchester United in October 2020.

Barca are not looking to bolster their attack in the winter transfer window but could come knocking for him next summer.

