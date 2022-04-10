Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca need to pay €70 million in commission to sign striker, Chelsea star wants to join Blaugrana and more - 10 April 2022

Barcelona have been dealt a major blow in their efforts to sign one of Europe's top strikers this summer.

The Catalans produced a very good performance to beat Sevilla 1-0 on Sunday. With that win, Barcelona have now moved to second in the La Liga table. Barcelona will take on Levante tonight.

Meanwhile, the club is also actively working on bolstering their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 10 April 2022.

Dani Alves offers No.8 shirt to Pedri

Barcelona's veteran right-back Dani Alves has offered young midfielder Pedri his No.8 shirt. Alves, who had an illustrious stint with Barcelona between 2008 and 2016, won two continental trebles in the process.

The 38-year-old made a return to the Camp Nou in November 2021 and has played a starring role for the Catalans since rejoining them.

Speaking to the Cadena Cope program ‘El Partidazo’, Barcelona midfielder Pedri recently talked about his desire to wear the No.8 shirt previously worn by Andres Iniesta. In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Alves, who presently dons the Barcelona No.8 shirt, said:

“I read in an interview that he said he liked the number 8 and I spoke to the people at the club, that next season if he wants it he can take it, if I stay, of course. If I leave, he can take it straight away.

“If he wants it, it’s his, but there is only one mission, we have to defend it well, because this shirt has been worn by great people, very special people, especially for me, like Iniesta or Hristo… they are people who have done a lot for this club."

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Dani Alves: "If Pedri wants the number 8 next season, then it's his." Dani Alves: "If Pedri wants the number 8 next season, then it's his." https://t.co/GemjWBESUb

Cesar Azpilicueta wants to join Barcelona

Chelsea veteran Cesar Azpilicueta is among the players who were expected to become free agents in the summer. But Thomas Tuchel claimed in a recent interview that a new deal has been agreed with the club captain even though the announcement hasn't been made official.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's recent Premier League game against Brentford, Tuchel said (via football.london):

“I knew it was going to happen because I knew the amount of games before it was going to happen. It was so close. It’s a good thing, we were aware of it. It’s good news for us. We have a contract, he’s our captain, it’s a very high possibility he will stay.”

Barcelona were heavily linked with Azpilicueta but now it's almost confirmed that they won't be able to sign the Spaniard on a free transfer. Spanish journalist Toni Juanmarti claims that Azpilicueta remains interested in a move to Barcelona.

However, he also respects Chelsea and won't look to force an exit from the club.

Barcelona will need to pay €70 million in commission to sign Erling Haaland

Barcelona have been linked with Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland multiple times in the past. The Catalans met with Haaland's camp earlier this season but signing the player seemed unlikely due to their financial troubles.

Although a €75 million release clause in his contract with Borussia Dortmund comes into operation this summer, Haaland will cost way more than that. As per German publication BILD (via SPORT), the Norwegian international's entourage is demanding €70 million as commission for the transfer.

€40 million goes to Haaland's agent Mino Raiola and the rest will go to the player's father, Alf-Inge Haaland. Barcelona are reportedly ready to trigger Haaland's release clause and hand him a lucrative contract. However, the exorbitant commission has now become a big problem for them.

It is further claimed that Barcelona have already contacted Raiola and Alf-Inge Haaland to discuss the possibility of accepting delayed payments. However, with so many top clubs chasing Haaland, neither Raiola nor Alf-Inge Haaland would feel it necessary to accept such a deal.

