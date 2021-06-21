Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca to offer three players in exchange for Cristiano Ronaldo, Benfica star wants to join the Blaugrana and more - 21 June 2021

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is planning a dream move for Cristiano Ronaldo and is willing to offer as many as three players in exchange for him.

Barcelona have done pretty well for themselves so far this summer. They've signed the likes of Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia. Club president Joan Laporta is a man on a mission. He has revealed that Barcelona will sign three or four more players before the transfer window draws to a close.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 21 June 2021.

Memphis Depay's arrival to force Francisco Trincao out

FC Barcelona v SD Eibar - La Liga Santander

Barcelona have strengthened their frontline considerably this summer. They have signed Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay and Koeman will have a plethora of options in attack from next season onwards.

However, Depay's arrival could spell bad news for Francisco Trincao. The 21-year-old winger made 41 appearances for the Catalans this past season but only 12 of those were starts. He will fall further down the pecking order now that Aguero and Depay have arrived. Ansu Fati is also set to return to the side.

According to Sport, Trincao has a lot of admirers in Europe and his sale could help Barcelona free up some much needed funds. It is further claimed that Barcelona have already received an offer for Trincao from a Premier League club. The club's name is not mentioned.

Several clubs are interested in taking Trincao on loan. But Barcelona are only willing to part with him on a permanent deal. They'll also only sell if they receive an offer in excess of the €31 million they spent to sign him initially.

🔄 (TRINCÃO): Barcelona consider Francisco Trincão an important asset and maintain confidence in him.



• He would only leave on a good loan or a transfer involving a lot of money. Barça want more than €30m. English clubs are interested.#FCB #Transfers 🇵🇹



Via (🟡): @sport pic.twitter.com/ros0E3UbCX — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) June 20, 2021

Alejandro Grimaldo wants Barcelona move

Ajax v SL Benfica - UEFA Champions League Group E

Barcelona are on the lookout for a player who can replace Jordi Alba for the long-term. They have been linked with their former player Alejandro Grimaldo. The 25-year-old Benfica left-back is a La Masia graduate who left Barcelona in 2015.

According to Spanish outlet El Gol Digital, Barcelona are the frontrunners to sign Grimaldo as he favours a return to the Camp Nou. Grimaldo is one of the best full-backs in the Portuguese top flight and has gone from strength to strength since joining Benfica six years back.

He scored two goals and provided 10 assists in Liga NOS in the 2020-21 season.

Joan Laporta planning dream move for Cristiano Ronaldo

FC Barcelona v Juventus: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Joan Laporta is keen to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Barcelona. Despite their precarious financial condition, Laporta is trying to find a way to get Ronaldo and Messi playing together. As per AS, Barcelona will offer the trio of Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho and Sergi Roberto to Juventus.

The Catalans are reportedly close to agreeing a new deal with Lionel Messi. They're wary of the fact that Ronaldo is the highest earner at Juventus. But Laporta is hoping that offloading Griezmann, Coutinho and Roberto will free up enough funds to finance a deal for the Portuguese.

Barcelona could offer three players to complete bombshell Cristiano Ronaldo transferhttps://t.co/dTpbJnzLD0 pic.twitter.com/rUPIxwcTFX — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 21, 2021

Edited by Shambhu Ajith