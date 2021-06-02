Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca one step away from signing Wijnaldum and Depay, Manchester City open talks with Blaugrana for midfielder and more - 2 June 2021

Barcelona are making giant strides on the transfer front. They announced the signing of a third player today and are close to wrapping up two more huge deals.

The Catalans have already announced the acquisition of Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia. Following an underwhelming end to the 2020-21 season, Barcelona's president and board are focusing on bringing top quality reinforcements to the squad. They have done a good job so far.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 2 June 2021.

Barcelona announce the signing of Emerson Royal

Barcelona have exercised their option to sign 22-year-old full-back Emerson Royal. The youngster has been jointly contracted to both Real Betis and Barcelona since 2019.

He has been playing for Real Betis since moving from Atletico Mineiro and was an integral member of the squad as Manuel Pellegrini's men finished sixth in La Liga in the 2020-21 season.

Barcelona decided to pay Real Betis €9 million to secure exclusive contractual rights over Emerson Royal and he has now become a Barcelona player. He scored two goals and provided four assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for Real Betis this past season.

Manchester City enquire about Sergi Roberto

Sport (via Goal) reports that Manchester City are interested in Barcelona's Sergi Roberto. Pep Guardiola has identified the 29-year-old as a potential signing. Manchester City have reportedly enquired about Roberto's availability.

Reports claim that Sergi Roberto is keen on a move to Manchester City as he seeks a fresh challenge. Roberto, who can play at right-back as well as in multiple positions across midfield, is tied to Barcelona until 2022.

He is unlikely to be handed a new deal and the Catalans might be forced to cash in on him this summer.

Memphis Depay signing depends on Ronald Koeman staying; Wijnaldum to join Barcelona soon

Fabrizio Romano claims Barcelona are still in talks with Memphis Depay. He added that the Catalans have made progress and are now discussing terms with the Dutchman, who will be a free-agent this summer. However, a deal for Depay is contingent on Koeman staying on as manager of Barcelona beyond the summer.

Romano added that Georginio Wijnaldum will join Barcelona soon. The Cules are desperately looking to inject some energy into their midfield and seem to have landed a top player in Wijnaldum. The former Liverpool midfielder will also sign as a free-agent.

Barcelona are still in talks with Memphis Depay as a free agent. Negotiations ongoing and progressing on personal terms - potential contract until June 2023 or 24.



