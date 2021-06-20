Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca open talks to sign Atalanta star, Club considering Bayern Munich forward as Dembele replacement and more - 20 June 2021

Barcelona have got off to a flying start in the summer transfer window and Joan Laporta has confirmed that they are nowhere close to being done yet.

Memphis Depay has officially joined Barcelona. He is their third high-profile free-agent signing of the summer after Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero. Due to their financial constraints, the Catalans have been forced to explore the free-agent market but they've used that to their advantage so far.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 20 June 2021.

Joan Laporta says there will be three or four more signings

Barcelona president Joan Laporta

Barcelona are in a precarious financial condition. But club president Joan Laporta is not going to let that stop them from reinforcing their squad this summer. Speaking to La Vanguardia (comments relayed by BarcaUniversal), Laporta said there will be three or four more signings this summer.

“We’re going to make a very competitive team. We’ve already seen it with the additions of Eric Garcia, Aguero and Emerson and the other players who are on the verge of signing. How many more? 3 or 4 more.”

Barcelona looking at Kingsley Coman as Ousmane Dembele replacement

FC Bayern Muenchen v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga

According to Le 10 Sport, Barcelona are interested in signing Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman as a potential replacement for Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman, who joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal and his current one expires next summer.

As a result, Barcelona could be forced to cash in on him this summer transfer window. They have already identified Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman as a long-term replacement for Dembele. Coman played a crucial role in the Bavarians' continental treble triumph in the 2019-20 season.

In the 2020-21 season, Coman scored eight goals and provided 15 assists across all competitions. He has garnered interest from several European giants like Manchester United and Chelsea as well.

Barcelona targeting Robin Gosens

Portugal v Germany - UEFA Euro 2020: Group F

Atalanta left-back has truly announced his arrival to the world with a sensational performance against Portugal on Saturday. Gosens has been tearing it up for Atalanta in Serie A. He scored 12 goals and provided eight assists for the Serie A outfit in 44 appearances across all competitions.

Barcelona have been scouring the market to find a long-term replacement for Jordi Alba. According to German outlet Sport1, the Catalans have already established contact with Gosen's camp and are sounding out the possibility of signing him ahead of next season.

