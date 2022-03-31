Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca have opened talks with Bayern Munich star, Sergio Busquets confirms the signing of Ivory Coast international and more - 31 March 2022

Barcelona are heading towards what's expected to be yet another hectic transfer window despite their financial troubles.

After thrashing arch-rivals Real Madrid 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu, Barcelona will return to La Liga action on Sunday against Sevilla. The Catalans are currently third in the league table and have been in great form under new manager Xavi Hernandez.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 31 March 2022.

Leeds United chief discusses Raphinha release clause

Raphinha has been linked with Barcelona in recent weeks. Reports have claimed that Raphinha will have a release clause of €75 million should Leeds United survive the drop this season. Additionally, if they get relegated, his release clause will reportedly fall to €25 million.

However, Leeds United's director of football, Victor Orta, has now clarified the situation by confirming that Raphinha has no release clause. He said (Radio Marca via (Barca Blaugranes):

“Fortunately, Raphinha’s career-management is led by a top-level player – Deco. He knows how to handle it. I have had several conversations with Deco. He helps, Deco, there are others who don’t, Deco has helped.

“Deco knows that the goal of the player is to save the team and stay in the Premier League. Everything that is of the future will come.

“Raphinha has no clause if we stay in the Premier League, by the way. In that sense, the player and I have looked each other in the face and we have now said there is only one goal – that is to save Leeds United.”

Sergio Busquets confirms Franck Kessie signing

Barcelona president Joan Laporta revealed earlier last week that the club have completed the signing of a centre-back and a midfielder as free agents. He did not reveal the names of the players. It was widely reported that the midfielder in question was AC Milan's Franck Kessie.

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has now confirmed Kessie's signing. In an interview with RAC1, he said:

“Kessie? Of course the coach saw him and agreed to sign him. I’m glad the team is making signings and players want to come here. Kessie is a strong player, and he does not lose possession. I’m sure he will help us.”

Kessie is set to sign a deal worth €6.5 million per season with Barcelona in the summer.

Kessié deal is already signed. Contract 2026, medical completed. Sergio Busquets tells @EsportsRAC1 : "Franck Kessié?Xavi saw him and agreed to sign him, so I'm happy Barça are making signings and players want to get here. He's a strong player, he's gonna help us".Kessié deal is already signed. Contract 2026, medical completed. Sergio Busquets tells @EsportsRAC1: "Franck Kessié?Xavi saw him and agreed to sign him, so I'm happy Barça are making signings and players want to get here. He's a strong player, he's gonna help us". 🔴🇨🇮 #FCB Kessié deal is already signed. Contract 2026, medical completed.

Barcelona and Robert Lewandowski in talks over potential summer move

It was reported earlier this week by Sportitalia that Robert Lewandowski had agreed a deal in principle to join Barcelona in the summer. However, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano (via his YouTube channel) has now revealed that while there is no agreement yet, the two camps are in talks over a potential summer move.

He claims that the Polish international is open to joining Barcelona in the summer. The 33-year-old's current contract with Bayern Munich expires in the summer of 2023. As such, should Lewandowski choose to leave the club, the Bavarians are unlikely to stand in his way.

Barcelona have presented themselves as a potential suitor to the prolific striker and have already initiated contact with his camp. In 37 appearances across all competitions for Bayern Munich so far this term, Lewandowski has scored 45 goals and provided four assists.

Bayern & Germany @iMiaSanMia Barcelona are keeping informed about Lewandowski's situation and have good relations with his agents. As of now Lewandowski wants a new 'long term and important' deal at Bayern, otherwise he'd be prepared to leave. The Pole is interested in playing in La Liga [ @FabrizioRomano Barcelona are keeping informed about Lewandowski's situation and have good relations with his agents. As of now Lewandowski wants a new 'long term and important' deal at Bayern, otherwise he'd be prepared to leave. The Pole is interested in playing in La Liga [@FabrizioRomano] https://t.co/HIHAmGMp1a

