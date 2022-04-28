Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona agree personal terms with Robert Lewandowski, Bayern defender on Barca's wishlist and more - 28 April 2022

Barcelona have moved one step closer to securing the services of arguably the greatest striker in the world right now.

After showing signs of massive improvement under Xavi Hernandez for several weeks, Barcelona have now fallen to three successive defeats in La Liga. The Catalans are still second in the table but that's most likely as high as they are going to go in the table this term.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 28 April 2022.

Ronald Koeman slams Xavi's work

Former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has slammed the work his successor Xavi has done at the club since taking over as manager. Koeman was sacked in the first half of the season after conceding a 1-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano.

Barcelona showed signs of improvement under Xavi but are now struggling after suffering three successive losses in La Liga.

Amid promoting the Koeman cup, the Barcelona legend spoke to the press and discussed Barcelona's current predicament. He said (via Forbes):

"When I left we were eight points [off the chase]. Now it's almost double."

He added:

"I did not have the support of the president."

Koeman finished by saying that he hopes Xavi does enjoy the backing of Joan Laporta since he is a 'club legend'.

The Dutch coach also discussed the potential exit of Frenkie De Jong. He said:

"I don't think Barca want to sell Frenkie. I think Xavi has said that he is the future. Frenkie is a great player, a great midfielder. He goes through some games where he has not been at his level but there is no doubt about Frenkie.

"I have no doubts, for me he is a permanent fixture in the national team and I hope he comes back [to form] as he has played many games. We put a player on top of everything and two weeks later we have to sell him. Frenkie is a great player."

Barcelona interested in Lucas Hernandez

Barcelona have been actively looking to bolster their defence. As per a report on SPORT. they have now moved closer to completing the signing of Ajax's Lisandro Martinez. Now Albert Roge of SPORT has thrown another name into the mix.

As per the new report, Bayern Munich centre-back Lucas Hernandez would be a 'dream' signing for Barcelona. Barcelona reportedly admire Hernandez's versatility as he is able to play at both centre-back and left-back.

With Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti likely to leave this summer, signing a player who can play in two positions would be a huge blessing in a financial sense. However, Hernandez won't come for cheap as he has a contract with Bayern Munich until 2024.

He is also Bayern's most expensive signing of all time. The Bavarians snatched him up Atletico Madrid for a whopping €80 million in 2019.

Barcelona agree personal terms with Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona have reportedly made a breakthrough in their attempts to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. According to Sport, Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany met with Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi for dinner on Wednesday.

It is claimed that both parties were able to reach an agreement over personal terms ahead of a potential move in the summer. Lewandowski is reportedly keen to join Barcelona and work with Xavi Hernandez.

The Polish international also wants the situation to be sorted and the deal to be wrapped up in 15 days. His heart is set on leaving Bayern Munich this summer.

