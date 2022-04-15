Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca's stance on Luuk de Jong's future revealed, Arsenal star speaks out on future amid Blaugrana links and more - 15 April 2022

Barcelona will look to strengthen their squad this summer and will look to clear some deadwood as well.

Barcelona were knocked out of the UEFA Europa League by Eintracht Frankfurt (4-3 on aggregate) on Thursday night. It was a blip in what has otherwise been a great couple of months for the club under Xavi Hernandez. Barcelona are also actively working behind the scenes ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 15 April 2022.

Xavi wants to sell Clement Lenglet this summer

Levante UD v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

This might just be Clement Lenglet's last season at Barcelona. He joined the Catalans from Sevilla in 2018 on a deal worth €35 million but has struggled to establish himself as a regular in the starting lineup. His unconvincing displays over the past couple of seasons have reduced him to a peripheral figure at the club.

As per SPORT, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has decided to sell Lenglet this summer. Xavi has not used Lenglet much since taking charge of the club. The 26-year-old has started just eight matches across all competitions for Barcelona so far this season.

Gabriel Magalhaes says he is happy at Arsenal

Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes is among the defenders who have been linked with Barcelona in recent times. But the Brazilian has now revealed that he is happy at Arsenal and is looking forward to contributing to Mikel Arteta's side in the coming years.

Speaking to Premier League Productions (via The Metro), he said:

"Well in my first season I certainly learnt a lot. It’s been a real challenge here and I am more and more settled every day. I feel better and better with each passing game.

"At the same time, we know we all can’t be perfect in every match. We do make mistakes. But I feel good, I feel at home at Arsenal. It’s a great squad to be a part of and together I am sure we can achieve a lot. I am very happy here."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



He's only focused on Arsenal - no talks with Barça as of today, his priority is UCL race now. Gabriel Magalhaes on Barcelona links: "I feel at home at Arsenal. It's a great squad to be a part of and together I am sure we can achieve a lot. I am very happy here".He's only focused on Arsenal - no talks with Barça as of today, his priority is UCL race now. Gabriel Magalhaes on Barcelona links: "I feel at home at Arsenal. It's a great squad to be a part of and together I am sure we can achieve a lot. I am very happy here". 🇧🇷 #AFC He's only focused on Arsenal - no talks with Barça as of today, his priority is UCL race now. https://t.co/c8cIqI5ryJ

Barcelona to let Luuk De Jong leave at the end of the season

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - La Liga Santander

Luuk De Jong's recent form may have won him a few fans but the Barcelona top brass are not impressed enough to extend his loan spell. The Dutch forward most recently stole the show by scoring a stoppage time winner for Barcelona against Levante in a thrilling La Liga encounter.

But according to Spanish journalist Ferran Correas, Barcelona have no intention of keeping De Jong beyond this summer. The 31-year-old joined the Catalans last summer on a season-long loan deal from Sevilla.

Xavi is reportedly pleased with the way De Jong has performed in his cameos but Barcelona are looking to rope in a high-profile striker this term. As such, they have no use for the veteran striker beyond this season.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @sport Barcelona don't contemplate the continuity of Luuk de Jong. The player will return to Sevilla at the end of the season. Barcelona don't contemplate the continuity of Luuk de Jong. The player will return to Sevilla at the end of the season.— @sport https://t.co/vMudS47VsN

