Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca set to beat Real Madrid to sign 18-year-old attacker, Blaugrana forward to leave club in summer and more - 4 March 2022

Barcelona seem to have finally hit a rich vein of form this season. They're currently on a seven-game unbeaten streak and have scored four goals each in their last three games across all competitions. Despite their financial woes, the Catalans are also looking to bolster their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Andreas Christensen warned against Barcelona move

Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen is set to leave the Premier League outfit this summer as a free agent. He has been heavily linked with Barcelona and recent reports have claimed that the deal is almost complete.

However, the Danish international has been warned against the move by former Chelsea player Gus Poyet. Speaking to Cadena Cope, the former Blues star said:

“Christensen won’t have it easy to be a starter at Barça. He is not playing every game at Chelsea. He has never been an undisputed starter, and that will depend on what Xavi is looking for and what is going to happen with Barcelona’s centre-backs.

“When the year began, the three chosen by Tuchel were clearly Christensen, Thiago Silva and Rüdiger, and in the end, due to small changes or minor injuries, he is not playing every game. There is something to correct there.

“He has the Barça profile without a doubt, but he would have to accept that role and be one of those who plays every game. It will not be easy because there are three centre-backs who are going to give him a fight. Although the competition is brutal, and that raises the level to play better.”

Barcelona set to beat Real Madrid to sign Pablo Torre

Barcelona and Real Madrid have reportedly been monitoring Racing Santander attacking midfielder Pablo Torre. The 18-year-old has played a crucial role in Racing's bid for promotion from the second-tier of Spanish football. He has scored six goals and provided six assists in 21 league appearances this term.

Torre has a release clause of €10 million and both Real Madrid and Barcelona were reportedly set to battle it out for his signature. But according to Mario Cortegana of MARCA, Real Madrid have now opted out of the race to sign the teenager.

As a result, the Catalans are expected to secure his services for a sum lower than his release clause.

Martin Braithwaite to leave Barcelona this summer

Barcelona strengthened their frontline significantly in the winter transfer window. They had a pretty lackluster attack prior to January and Martin Braithwaite is one of the players who has now fallen down the pecking order.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Martin Braithwaite is likely to leave Barcelona in the summer. His last appearance for the club came all the way back in the Copa del Rey Round of 16 exit against Athletic Bilbao in January.

The Danish international is contracted to Barcelona until 2024 but has now bceome surplus to requirements following the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. In 57 appearances for Barcelona, Braithwaite has scored 10 goals and provided five assists.

