Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca to sign three top targets as free agents, Youngster agrees new contract with club and more- 5 January 2021

Barcelona are looking to sign three world-class players as free agents in the summer.

The Barcelona presidential election is set to happen within a few weeks and the result of that will have a huge impact on the club's plans for the future. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 5 January 2021.

Sergio Ramos tells Real Madrid PSG want to sign him and Lionel Messi

Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos has reportedly told Real Madrid that Paris Saint-Germain are looking to create a super-team of sorts by signing him and Lionel Messi as he stalls on putting pen to paper on a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to reports in Spain (via The Daily Mail), Real Madrid are anxiously waiting to see if their captain will extend his contract at the club. He has entered the final months of his current deal and is currently free to negotiate terms with any club of his choosing over a potential move in June.

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly told Sergio Ramos that they want to sign him and Lionel Messi to add to their already star-studded lineup.

El Larguero's Josep Pedrerol revealed that Ramos had a meeting with Florentino Perez in which Sergio Ramos said,

'I am not accepting the proposal you have made to me… and from now on I will listen to offers'.

Riqui Puig agrees to a new contract at Barcelona

Riqui Puig

Riqui Puig's future has become the topic of much speculation over the recent weeks but now according to Mundo Deportivo, he has agreed to a new contract at Barcelona.

Puig is in the final months of his contract at Barcelona but the club has held an option to extend it for two more years. However, now it is being claimed that the player and the club have mutually decided to extend the contract till 2023.

Riqui Puig is one of the brightest young prospects to emerge from La Masia in the recent past and despite the run-ins with manager Ronald Koeman, he looks destined to have a future at Barcelona.

Barcelona looking to rope in Wijnaldum, Eric Garcia and Depay on free transfers

Georginio Wijnaldum

Barcelona are in a bit of a pickle in a financial sense. Their profligacy in the transfer market in the recent past has come back to haunt them and the club needs to be tactful about their dealings in the future.

Now, as per Sky Sports, Barcelona have made Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum, Manchester City's Eric Garcia and Olympique Lyon's Memphis Depay their top transfer targets. However, they won't be able to sign these three in January and are looking to sign them when they become free agents in the summer.