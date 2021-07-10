Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca could swap Antoine Griezmann for Atletico Madrid star, Koeman unhappy with Pedri's situation and more - 10 July 2021

Barcelona are looking at various ways in which they can trim their wage bill and still bolster their ranks.

Barcelona's financial issues have proven to be more severe than they were initially believed to be. Club president Joan Laporta is currently trying to extend Lionel Messi's contract and trim the club's high wage bill. They have to offload quite a few players before they can even register their new signings.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 10 July 2021.

Barcelona and Getafe reach an agreement over the transfer of Carles Alena

Getafe have agreed a deal for Barcelona youngster Carles Alena. The 23-year-old had an impressive loan spell with Getafe in the second half of the 2020-21 season. Alena has made 43 appearances for Barcelona and has scored three goals for the Catalans.

Alena made 22 appearances for Getafe in La Liga in the 2020-21 season, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

Barcelona will receive 50% of the transfer proceeds from any future sale of Alena. They also retain a buy-back option and will also have the right to refusal on any future offers for Alena.

Ronald Koeman unhappy with Pedri going to the Olympics

Despite being just 18-years-old, Pedri was one of the best players for Barcelona in the 2020-21 season. He was also a standout performer for Spain at Euro 2020. He made 52 appearances for Barcelona this past term and was a starter for La Roja at the Euros as well.

Now he is all set to join the Spain team for the Olympics and Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is concerned. He said (via Sport):

“For a player it is too much to do two competitions at the highest level in the summer. Pep Guardiola already said it and I agree. He has been in a season in which he has played almost everything and has also played every minute in the Eurocup. Having four holidays and traveling to Japan to play is not good. It is too much.

“It is a personal opinion, but for me the Games are athletics and other sports, but not football. I say it on a personal level. I understand the dreams that the players have, but the calendars are very complicated and we must protect all the players.”

Barcelona have already requested RFEF to leave Pedri out of Spain's squad for the Olympics as he hasn't been able to catch a break of late. However, they have not paid heed to the request and are going ahead with their decision.

Ronald Koeman: "Pedri going to the Olympic Games is too much. Players must be protected. I think the Olympics should be more about athletics rather than football." — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) July 9, 2021

Barcelona could swap Griezmann for Saul Niguez

Antoine Griezmann is one player that Barcelona are very likely to offload this summer. The Frenchman is one of the highest earners at the club and selling him will greatly help them with their financial situation.

Mundo Deportivo claims that the Catalans have accepted that the only way they can sign new players is through swap deals. After missing out on Georginio Wijnaldum, Barcelona are still keen to reinforce their midfield.

The Catalans and Atletico Madrid are reportedly exploring the possibility of swapping Saul Niguez for Griezmann. Diego Simeone would apparently be happy to welcome the French forward back to the club. The La Liga champions are also hoping that Griezmann will be ready to take a pay cut.

❗️| Barcelona and Atlético are interested in swapping Griezmann for Saul. Ñiguez is the type of midfielder that Koeman wants and Simeone would welcome Griezmann’s return. [md] pic.twitter.com/8Pl4RYyZGA — La Senyera (@LaSenyera) July 9, 2021

