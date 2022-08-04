Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca want Liverpool star to be their marquee signing in 2023, Blaugrana veteran close to joining Premier League club and more - 4 August 2022

Barcelona have already identified their top transfer target next summer and he could be a great addition to the current squad.

After finishing second in the 2021-22 La Liga season, the Blaugrana are determined to turn things around in the upcoming season.

The club has done an excellent job so far, recruiting some world-class players in this summer's transfer window. Despite having bolstered their ranks quite considerably already, they are still looking to bring in more players.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 4 August 2022.

Barcelona want Miralem Pjanic to stay

Miralem Pjanic returned from his loan spell at Besiktas earlier this summer. He was not expected to have a future at the Camp Nou and was widely tipped to be offloaded this summer. However, as per journalist Achraf Ben Ayad (via Barca Blaugranes), the Catalans do not want to sell Pjanic this summer.

The Bosnia international turned in a handful of impressive performances in pre-season and this has caused the management to reconsider their stance on his future. Pjanic had impressed Xavi Hernandez and his coaching staff upon returning from his loan spell.

That is how he earned a call-up to their pre-season tour of the USA. Barcelona are now prepared to keep him as a backup option for Sergio Busquets.

Bournemouth reach full agreement to sign Neto Murara

As per Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona and Bournemouth have reached a complete agreement over the transfer of goalkeeper Neto Murara. Romano claims that the player will travel to England within the next 48 hours to undergo medicals and put pen to paper on the contract.

Barcelona are in desperate need of offloading some of their players as they are yet to register some of their new signings. Oscar Minguez has left the club to join Celta Vigo and Riqui Puig is reportedly close to signing for Major League Soccer outfit Los Angeles Galaxy.

Barcelona want to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold in 2023

According to a report on Futbal Total (via Liverpool Echo), Barcelona want to make Trent Alexander-Arnold their marquee signing of the 2023 summer transfer window. As per the report, the Catalans will offer €80 million for the Liverpool right-back.

Alexander-Arnold is tied to Liverpool until 2025 and the Merseysiders are highly unlikely to sell him. The 23-year-old is one of the best attacking full-backs in the world and is a vital cog in Jurgen Klopp's system at Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold is an out-and-out Liverpudlian who joined the club's youth academy in 2004. He is unlikely to want to leave his boyhood club now or any time in the future after revealing in an interview in 2020 that he wants to be a one-club player.

