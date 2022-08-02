Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca pursuing loan deal for RB Leipzig star, Miralem Pjanic to take pay cut to stay at club and more - 2 August 2022

Barcelona are ready to abandon their pursuit of Marcos Alonso if they can sign the RB Leipzig defender.

After finishing second in the 2021-22 La Liga season, the Blaugrana are determined to turn things around in the upcoming season.

The club has done an excellent job so far, recruiting some world-class players in this summer's transfer window. Despite having bolstered their ranks quite considerably already, they are still looking to bring in more players.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 2 August 2022.

Los Angeles Galaxy agree deal in principle for Riqui Puig

According to Albert Roge of Relevo, MLS club Los Angeles Galaxy have reached an agreement in principle to sign Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig on a permanent transfer. As per the report, the two clubs are ironing out the details and it is only a matter of time before the transfer is officially announced.

Puig couldn't nail down a starting spot at Barcelona and had fallen down the pecking order following the arrival of Franck Kessie this summer. He did not receive any tempting offers from European sides and has now reportedly now decided to experience football in the US.

Miralem Pjanic ready to reduce salary to continue at Barcelona

Miralem Pjanic returned to Barcelona after his loan spell at Besiktas earlier this summer. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Bosnia international wants to be a part of Xavi Hernandez's Barcelona team.

He impressed Xavi in pre-season and wants to learn from the Spanish coach, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time.

To that end, Pjanic is ready to take a pay cut. He will reportedly not cause any fuzz over minutes either as his focus is to learn as much as he can from Xavi. Pjanic presently does not have any real offers as potential suitors have been put off by his wage demands.

Barcelona looking to sign Angelino on loan

Barcelona have already made some world-class additions to their squad this summer. But they're not done yet and are in the market for a left-back who could be a worthy backup for Jordi Alba.

According to Futbol Total, the Catalans are interested in signing RB Leipzig's Angelino on loan for the 2021-22 season. However, they do not want to add an option to buy in the deal.

They believe that signing Angelino on loan would a risk-free move and if they do land him, they will abandon their pursuit of Chelsea's Marcos Alonso. RB Leipzig are reportedly open to offloading Angelino after signing David Raum from Hoffenheim this summer.

