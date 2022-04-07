Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca want to sign Chelsea midfielder this summer, Club's stance on signing Antonio Rudiger revealed and more - 7 April 2022

Barcelona have been linked with quite a few Premier League stars this season.

The Catalans produced a very good performance to beat Sevilla 1-0 on Sunday. The win has taken Barcelona to second in the La Liga table. Barcelona will take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League tonight. Meanwhile, the club is also actively working on bolstering their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 7 April 2022.

Xavi says Adama Traore is still important

FC Barcelona v Galatasaray: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Europa League

Barcelona signed Adama Traore in January on loan for the rest of the season. He got off to a great start to his second stint in Catalonia, registering four assists in his first six appearances. However, Ousmane Dembele's return to form has cost Traore his place in the starting lineup.

Despite his lack of game time, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has maintained that Traore is important to the team. Speaking to the press ahead of Barcelona's Europa League quarter-final tie against Eintracht Frankfurt, Xavi said:

“He will be important, we have games tomorrow, Sunday, Monday, we need to rotate. It depends on everyone’s physical feeling, their form, knocks, feelings. Adama will be very important.”

Barcelona decide to not pursue the signing of Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea v Palmeiras: Final - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger is set to become a free agent this summer. The German international has been at Chelsea since 2017 and has been one of their best players ever since Thomas Tuchel took over in 2021.

However, the club have failed to reach an agreement with him over an extension and Rudiger is expected to leave the club at the end of the season. Real Madrid and PSG are reportedly interested in signing him.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona signing Antonio Rudiger has now become unlikely. They've already signed Andreas Christensen and are now set to extend Ronald Araujo's contract and do not really need Rudiger anymore.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Ronald Araújo new deal is already sealed, release clause included. Barcelona have not made an official bid for Toni Rudiger, just direct contacts with his agents - it's now considered unlikely as Christensen will sign for Barça and Araújo will extend his contract, 100%.Ronald Araújo new deal is already sealed, release clause included. Barcelona have not made an official bid for Toni Rudiger, just direct contacts with his agents - it's now considered unlikely as Christensen will sign for Barça and Araújo will extend his contract, 100%. 🔴 #FCB Ronald Araújo new deal is already sealed, release clause included. https://t.co/erGdwfNCcu

Barcelona planning to make summer swoop for Mason Mount

Chelsea v Brentford - Premier League

As per Footmercato, Barcelona are planning to rejig their squad massively this summer. To that effect, they've shortlisted Chelsea attacking midfielder Mason Mount as a potential signing. The Catalans reportedly believe that Mount will be a great fit for Xavi's system at Barcelona.

ESPN claims that Liverpool and Real Madrid are also interested in Mount. However, the 23-year-old shares a healthy relationship with Thomas Tuchel and has more than two-and-a-half years remaining on his current contract.

In 43 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea so far this season, Mount has scored eight goals and provided 12 assists.

