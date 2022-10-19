Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca weighing up €55 million move for Premier League midfielder in January, Club identify PSV Eindhoven star as Sergio Busquets replacement and more - 19 October 2022

Barcelona are looking to bolster their midfield ranks as they prepare for the exit of Sergio Busquets.

Barca signed a raft of world-class players and also managed to clear much of the deadwood at the club this past summer transfer window. They are now laying the groundwork for future transfer windows.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 19 October 2022.

Galatasaray eyeing January move for Memphis Depay

FC Barcelona v Real Valladolid CF - LaLiga Santander

Memphis Depay was heavily linked with an exit during the summer. He ended up staying at the Spotify Camp Nou and although it initially looked like he could play a prominent role, his involvement has been limited due to an injury.

He is unlikely to displace Robert Lewandowski as Barca's striker. The Catalans have players like Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati, Raphinha and Ferran Torres on the wings as well..

According to SPORT, Turkish outfit Galatasaray are interested in signing the Dutchman in the January transfer window. Depay will need to make a decision on his future soon as the club are likely to be open to offloading him to free up funds.

Barcelona interested in Ibrahim Sangare

PSV Eindhoven v FC Zürich: Group A - UEFA Europa League

Barca are scouring the market for a defensive midfielder who could be a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets. As per SPORT, they have registered an interest in PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare.

The Catalans have been linked with him previously and have reportedly entered into talks to sign him in 2019. Sangare has burgeoned into one of the finest midfielders in the Eredivisie over the past couple of seasons.

The 24-year-old's ball-winning abilities set him apart and his passing and ball progression skills are commendable too. Sangare is reportedly valued at more than €30 million and could reportedly leave the Dutch outfit in January or in the summer transfer window.

Barca preparing €55 million January move for Bernardo Silva

Sevilla FC v Manchester City: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Barcelona were heavily linked with Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva during the summer. According to Todofichajes (via CaughtOffside), the Catalans are now weighing up a €55 million move for the Portugal international.

According to the report, the Cityzens are willing to let the player leave if he wants to. However, things are not that straightforward for Barcelona. They will only be able to make a move for Silva if they are able to sell Frenkie De Jong.

Silva has three years remaining on his current contract with Manchester City and won't come for cheap. Barca tried to offload De Jong in the summer and had even reached an €85 million agreement with Manchester United for his sale. However, the Dutchman refused to leave the club.

