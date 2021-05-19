Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca willing to sell star to make Lionel Messi stay, Club favourites to sign Manchester United target and more - 19 May 2021

Barcelona are willing to offload one of their biggest stars in order to make Lionel Messi stay.

After an underwhelming end to the season where they let the La Liga title slip from their hands, Barcelona are now focused on the summer transfer window. There are question marks over Ronald Koeman's future and the club has quite a few things to sort out over the next few months.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 19 May 2021.

Barcelona pull out of race to sign Erling Haaland

RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund - DFB Cup Final 2021

Barcelona have decided to pull out of the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in the summer. According to Marca, given the financial condition they find themselves in, the Catalans cannot afford to shell out €150 million to sign him.

Barcelona only have the funds to pull off one major move and they have made renewing Lionel Messi's contract their priority. The Cules have debts in excess of £1 billion and it will restrict the club from making big-money signings in the summer.

Erling Haaland's representatives had met with the Barcelona president in April to inform them of their demands.

Barcelona favourites to sign 16-year-old Russian prodigy

As per Sport-Express, Barcelona have moved ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign prodigy Sergey Pinyaev. He is claimed to be the biggest talent to come out of Russia in recent times.

The report adds that Manchester United have been scouting Pinyaev for three years but are now set to miss out on him. Zenit St. Petersburg have also been linked with the 16-year-old.

Pinayev has reportedly had three trials at Manchester United but the Red Devils can't sign him until he has turned 18-year-old as per the transfer rules in England. This has worked out in Barcelona's favour and they are set to steal a march on the Premier League giants.

Barcelona ready to sell Antoine Griezmann to afford Lionel Messi's contract

FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - La Liga Santander

Eurosport claim that Barcelona have made extending Lionel Messi's contract their priority this summer. But it won't be easy due to the precarious financial condition the club finds itself in. As a result, they will need to sell some players to free up funds to make the extension possible.

According to reports, Barcelona are willing to listen to offers for Griezmann. This claim has been backed up by Fabrizio Romano, who says that Barcelona are open to selling Griezmann if an ‘important bid’ arrives.

Atletico Madrid's president has told El Larguero he'd love to re-sign Antoine Griezmann in the summer.

Griezmann future 🇫🇷



- Atlético president to El Larguero: “I’d love to sign Antoine but I think Barça are not planning to sell him”.



- Barça position is different: they’re open to sell Griezmann if an ‘important bid’ will arrive.



- PSG are NOT among Antoine’s favourite options. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 18, 2021