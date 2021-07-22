Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Barca working on swap deal with Atletico Madrid for Saul Niguez, Martin Braithwaite's stance on leaving club revealed and more - 22 July 2021

Barcelona's financial problems are a long way away from being over as they struggle to offload some of their highest earners.

Barcelona are in a tight spot and cannot register their new signings until they bring their wage bill under the La Liga salary cap. Club president Joan Laporta and co. are working on Lionel Messi's contract extension and a number of other deals as well.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 22 July 2021.

Diego Simeone discusses Antoine Griezmann - Atletico Madrid rumours

Antoine Griezmann is one of the highest earners at Barcelona. Now that the Catalans have added Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero to their attack, they are looking to offload Griezmann. The Frenchman has been linked with a return to his former club Atletico Madrid.

Speaking to AS (as relayed by Mundo Deportivo), Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone discussed Griezmann's potential return to the club. He said:

“After what he gave Atletico, I want him to do well at Barcelona, he is an extraordinary player. At Barcelona, having seasons without being regular for him, he never falls below twenty goals. They are important numbers.

I hope that he can consolidate the player he has been at the Euros, in the World Cup, in the five years with us. I don’t wish for anything else but him triumphing at Barcelona."

Talking about Griezmann's potential return to Atletico, Simeone said:

“We know each other, we talk with the club, there are positions to improve in the team, we need a forward. Another will come if Griezmann does not come. There the club will decide what is best for the entity’s economy.”

Martin Braithwaite's agent says player will continue at Barcelona

Martin Braithwaite has been linked with multiple Premier League clubs this summer with Wolverhampton Wanderers being the latest addition to the list. Braithwaite's agent Hasan Cetinkaya has rubbished all such rumours and insists that the player will stick on at Barcelona.

It was reported by Sport a few days ago that super agent Jorge Mendes has been working to bring Braithwaite to Wolves.

Speaking to Danish Newspaper BT, Cetinkaya rubbished all such claims. He said:

"Jorge Mendes has nothing to do with Martin Braithwaite, it's false like all the other reports. Jorge Mendes does not have players at Barcelona."

Cetinkaya did not sound happy at all about having Jorge Mendes' name being mentioned alongside his client's. He added:

"He can concentrate on Wolves, but I take care of my players at Barcelona. Why should Martin Braithwaite move to Wolverhampton, and why should an agent who has no players in Barcelona try to bring my player to Wolverhampton, even though I know Jorge Mendes has good connections with clubs like Wolverhampton? It's a waste of time for everyone.

"Martin Braithwaite plays for the biggest club in the world, he works with one of the most important coaches in the world. From day one until now, everything has exceeded all expectations in terms of playing time in Barcelona and feeling well at the club, and he is very happy.

In conclusion, he said:

"He was one of the best players of the last European Championship with incredible statistics, and he will continue in Barcelona."

Braithwaite most recently played a starring role in Denmark's run to the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid yet to reach agreement over Antoine Griezmann-Saul Niguez swap deal

As mentioned earlier, Barcelona are keen to offload Antoine Griezmann this summer. They are also looking to bring in a central midfielder after missing out on Georginio Wijnaldum. Saul Niguez is a player that the Rojiblancos are open to selling for the right price this summer.

So it makes sense for both sides to do a swap deal. That's exactly what they've been working on but the clubs are yet to reach an agreement over it, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing on Sportskeeda, Romano revealed that both players are not ready to take a paycut. Barcelona also want a sum in addition to Saul Niguez for Antoine Griezmann. The Atletico Madrid midfielder reportedly has several suitors in the Premier League as well.

Atletico Madrid will sell Saul Niguez if the right offer comes but as of now, they have not reached an agreement with Barcelona.

