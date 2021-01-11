Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Bayer Leverkusen star says he wants to play for Barca, Striker provides update on his future and more- 11 January 2021

One of the best teenagers in the game has revealed that his dream is to play for Barcelona and the club is reportedly interested in signing him.

Barcelona registered a thumping 4-0 victory over Granada last night thanks to braces from Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi and have now moved to third on the La Liga table. They are anxiously waiting for the presidential election on the 24th so that they can finally make some moves in the January transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 11 January 2021.

Paris Saint-Germain interested in signing Emerson

Emerson in action against Athletic Bilbao

Paris Saint-Germain are planning to make a move for Barcelona defender Emerson, according to Estadio Deportivo. The reigning Ligue 1 champions are looking to find a new right-back and have identified Emerson as the ideal candidate.

Emerson had joined Barcelona from Atletico Mineiro in 2019. He was loaned out to Real Betis where he has now become one of the highest-rated right-backs in the league. He is on a two-year loan deal at Real Betis and will return to the Camp Nou this summer.

Strengthening at right-back is a priority for Mauricio Pochettino as Alessandro Florenzi's loan move will expire in the summer. Also, the coaching staff is not impressed with Colin Dagba.

Martin Braithwaite rules out exit

FC Barcelona v Valencia CF - La Liga Santander

Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite has ruled out the possibility of exiting the club next year as rumours about the Catalans going into the market to find a new striker gather momentum.

Braithwaite seems to have fought his way into the side after being scarcely used in his first nine months at the club. He has been used more frequently since and now the striker has dismissed talks of him exiting the club next year in an interview with TV3 (via Marca). Braithwaite said:

"There is no option for me to leave in this winter market and not at the end of the season either. Next year I will continue to fight for my goals.

“I like that the club looks for other players in the market. It is supposed to be like that in a team like Barcelona, which aspires to be the best team in the world. You need to have internal competition. It doesn’t scare me, it motivates me.

"You cannot leave everything in the hands of a small group of footballers, you need the best to keep everyone motivated.

🎙 | Martin Braithwaite: "There is no option for me to leave Barça now or in the summer. Next year I will be here fighting for my objectives." pic.twitter.com/BUBiElEjiS — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) January 11, 2021

Florian Wirtz says his dream is to play for Barcelona

Florian Wirtz in action against Bayern Munich

17-year-old Bayer Leverkusen youngster has revealed that he has dreamt of playing for Barcelona as a child and that "nothing has changed". Mundo Deportivo had earlier reported that the Catalans had registered interest in Wirtz. Wirtz told Sportbild (via BeSoccer):

“When I was a kid I always wanted to play for Barcelona. Nothing has changed, but until then I still have some time”

Despite being just 17, Wirtz has become an important part of Bayer Leverkusen and has already made 19 appearances for the senior side this season. He also has four goals and five assists to his name.