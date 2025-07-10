Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich eyeing Luis Diaz, Catalans suffer Marcus Rashford blow, and more - July 10, 2025

Barcelona are in the market for squad reinforcements this summer after an impressive season under Hansi Flick. The German manager took charge of the LaLiga champions in the summer of 2024, and helped them secure a domestic treble in his debut campaign.

Ad

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have set their sights on Luis Diaz. Elsewhere, the Catalans have suffered a setback in their efforts to secure Marcus Rashford this year.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from July 10, 2025.

Bayern Munich eyeing Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz.

Bayern Munich are ready to break the bank for Luis Diaz this summer, according to BILD. The Colombian forward is also a target for Barcelona, who are looking for a new left-forward this year.

Ad

Trending

The Catalans were hot on the heels of Nico Williams in recent weeks, but their prolonged pursuit has ended in a whimper. The Spaniard has recently signed a long-term contract with Athletic Bilbao, effectively ending his chances of moving to Camp Nou this summer.

The LaLiga giants are expected to turn to Luis Diaz as an alternative to Williams. Barcelona are long-term admirers of the Colombian, who has been in fine form for Liverpool of late.

Ad

However, Bayern Munich are also eyeing the 28-year-old with interest and are reportedly willing to offer €80m for his signature. Their proposal will include €60m upfront with a further €20m in add-ons. Their offer is close to the Reds' valuation of the player and is more than what the Catalans are prepared to pay.

Barcelona suffer Marcus Rashford blow

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford is ready to join Fenerbahce this summer, according to Fotomac. The English forward's future at Manchester United is uncertain after a reportedly fallout with Ruben Amorim.

Ad

The Red Devils are looking to move him on this summer, and Barcelona are interested. However, Fenerbahce are preparing to secure the player's services in the coming days.

Manager Jose Mourinho has already give his approval to a reunion with Rashford at Istanbul. The Turkish club are apparently proposing a loan deal with an option to buy.

Wojciech Szczesny opens up on joining the Catalans

Wojciech Szczesny

Wojciech Szczesny has revealed that his family played a big role in his move to Camp Nou in October last year. The Polish custodian came out of retirement to join Barcelona, who had identified him as a replacement for the injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Ad

Szczesny turned out to be godsend for the Catalans, helping them win a domestic treble. The 35-year-old registered 14 clean sheets from 30 games under Hansi Flick.

Speaking to Foot Truck, Szczesny insisted that his family convinced him to move to Camp Nou.

“If it weren’t for my family, I would not have come to Barcelona. I think it was more because my wife got tired of me staying home and because I was tired of rest,” said Szczesny.

Ad

He continued:

“At first, I wasn’t very excited about it. Then common sense prevailed. I decided that, whatever happened, I wouldn’t regret it. Now, I would have regretted not accepting the challenge.”

Wojciech Szczesny recently signed a new deal with the Catalans until 2027.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More