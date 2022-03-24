Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich forward wants to join Barca, Gavi close to agreeing new deal and more - 24 March 2022

Barcelona have a formidable squad packed with extremely talented players and will do well to keep them at the club for the long-term.

Barcelona thumped Real Madrid 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the last El Clasico of the season. The Catalans were simply unstoppable as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bagged a brace while Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres got on the scoresheet as well. Things are looking up for Barcelona once again.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 24 March 2022.

Barcelona consider Ronald Araujo's contract demands to be 'very high'

Barcelona have held contract extension talks with a host of their players. Ronald Araujo is chief among the ones they are keen to tie down to a new deal. The Uruguayan international has become a key member of their lineup and has been very impressive at the back for the Catalans.

Araujo's current contract with Barcelona expires in the summer of 2023. Esport3 claims that the reason why the club haven't made any breakthroughs with regards to his contract extension is due to his high demands.

Barcelona don't think that Araujo's demands are a fair reflection of his quality as a player. He is currently the lowest paid centre-back in the team and earns less than Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti, who have made a combined 14 appearances in the league this term. Araujo has played 22 league matches in the ongoing campaign.

The report further claims that Manchester United have offered Araujo a €12 million per year deal. Arsenal have reportedly tabled a €6 million per year offer as well. Barcelona's initial offer was around €3 million per year.

Gavi set to agree contract extension

After tying Pedri and Ansu Fati down to new deals, Barcelona have been keen to get 17-year-old midfielder Gavi to put pen to paper on an extension. According to ESport3, Barcelona are close to reaching an agreement with the teenager over the terms of a new deal.

The Catalans are reportedly planning to meet Gavi's agent Ivan de la Pena to finalize the intricacies of the new contract. The La Masia product has become a mainstay in Barcelona's lineup over the course of the season. He has astounded everyone with his skills and is set for a bright future at the club.

In 36 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona so far this season, Gavi has scored two goals and provided five assists.

Robert Lewandowski wants to join Barcelona

Barcelona have been linked with multiple strikers this season. Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski are two names that keep popping up in these discussions. As per Sport (via Forbes), Lewandowski desires to join Barcelona this summer.

It is further claimed that the Catalans will offer a four-year contract to the Bayern Munich striker. Lewandowski is 33 now but it looks like he has plenty of years left in the tank.

He is presently the most prolific striker in Europe and has scored 45 goals and provided four assists in 37 appearances across all competitions so far this term for the Bavarians. Barcelona are banking on Joan Laporta's solid relationship with Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi to help the get the deal over the line.

