Ronald Koeman is keen on winning titles at Barcelona, and he has already made it clear that the current crop of players will not help him. He has set sights on getting a few players and also selling a lot of them this summer.

Here are today's top Barcelona rumours:

Barcelona eye €25 million defender

Barcelona have set sights on signing Nicolas Tagliafico according to Mundo Deportivo and Marca. They report that Ronald Koeman is keen on getting the Ajax star as he does not want to go with just Jordi Alba and Junior Firpo for the forthcoming season.

The Ajax star was a target for Chelsea and Leicester City as well this summer. He is reportedly available for €25 million, with the Foxes leading the chase as things stand.

Luis Suarez's future decided

Luis Suarez's future at Barcelona has been decided, and he will not be at the club next season according to RAC1. They report that striker is not in Ronald Koeman's plans and the manager wants him sold this summer.

Ajax are keen on signing the striker, and the Dutch side could be his next destination. Suarez has, however, revealed that the decision had not been communicated to him by the club.

Keep an eye on Luis Suarez situation. He has not been mentioned by the president Bartomeu between the “untouchables”, Barça would be ready to sell him if they’ll receive an “important bid”.

Ajax have contacted his agent and will try to get him back. Many clubs to follow. 🇺🇾 #FCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2020

Fabrizio Romano has added to the rumour and stated that the striker would be leaving the Catalan club in the next few days. He has not pointed at Ajax but said that there are 'many clubs' interested in him.

Ronald Koeman decides Jordi Alba's future

With Nicolas Tagliafico reportedly on the radar, Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Ronald Koeman held talks with Jordi Alba. The manager reportedly counts on him for the next season and wants to see his best version.

SPORT add that the new manager is a big fan of the Spaniard and has no plans of letting him leave. The left-back signed a new deal recently and has a release clause of €500 million.

Ronald Koeman wants Calvin Stengs

Today's papers are all about the players Ronald Koeman wants and does not want. One other player mentioned today is Calvin Stengs - the 21-year-old AZ Alkmaar winger - as per Sky Sports.

The Dutch manager is reportedly keen on working with the highly-rated player and has set sights on bringing him to Camp Nou. The manager handed him his international debut in November 2019.

