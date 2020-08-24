Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain locked horns in a star-studded UEFA Champions League final at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon. In what was an enthralling encounter, the Bundesliga outfit secured a narrow 1-0 victory and got their hands on club football's biggest prize for the sixth time in their history.

Both sides completed a clean sweep of domestic trophies and produced stunning displays on their way to the final, with Bayern Munich recording one of the most famous victories in the history of the game in the quarterfinals.

Hansi Flick's devastating Bavarians were at their rampant best, as they brushed aside a hapless Barcelona side with a comprehensive 8-2 victory. Paris Saint-Germain, on the other hand, put away Atalanta and RB Leipzig in the single-legged knockout stage ties in Portugal, as they reached the final for the first time in their history.

While the final was expected to have goals aplenty, it was decided by a solitary second-half goal by Kingsley Coman. The winger, who incidentally started his career with PSG, came back to haunt his old club, as he produced the decisive moment on the night.

As the longest European football season finally drew to a close after nearly 13 months, several players breathed a huge sigh of relief to be returning to their families, while some have the small matter of getting their futures sorted in the coming days.

Here are five players from Bayern Munich and PSG who have potentially played their last games for their respective clubs, as they look to find themselves a new home in the coming weeks.

#5 Sven Ulreich | Bayern Munich

Having spent the entirety of his Bayern Munich career as Manuel Neuer's understudy, Sven Ulreich could finally leave the club this summer. The German has proved that he is more than capable of being a first-choice goalkeeper, as he deputized ably for Neuer for a sizable part of the 2018-19 season.

The former Stuttgart man is 32 years old, due to which he will look to leave the club this summer in search of regular game time. His situation is also complicated by the arrival of Alexander Nubel, who has already agreed a deal to join Bayern Munich.

Nubel is set to serve as Neuer's understudy, leaving Ulreich in the fringes of the squad. After five years at the Allianz Arena, the 32-year-old could finally leave the club in the coming weeks after winning as many as 12 trophies at the club.

#4 Jerome Boateng | Bayern Munich

Much like Ulreich, Jerome Boateng is approaching the twilight years of his career and is edging closer to his departure from the club. The German international looked all set to be sold last summer after the arrivals of Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez, who can both serve as central defenders if needed.

Nevertheless, Boateng stayed on with the Bavarian giants as a suitable offer did not arrive and attempted to force his way back into the club's plans. The decision paid dividends, as he played a key role under Hansi Flick and won his second treble as a Bayern Munich player.

Boateng featured a lot more than he expected due injuries to Lucas and Sule, as he rolled back the years and produced a string of top-class performances. However, with his contract set to expire next summer, the World Cup winner could finally be moved in the current transfer window to free up funds for potential incomings.

