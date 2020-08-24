10 amazing facts from Bayern Munich's stunning Champions League victory against Paris Saint-Germain

Bayern Munich put the finishing touches to a truly remarkable 2019-20 season, as they got their hands on the UEFA Champions League trophy with a hard-earned 1-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain.

The Bavarian giants completed the Treble for the second time in their history, having won the Bundesliga and the DfB Pokal earlier this season. PSG made the final for the first time ever and were eager to get their hands on the prize, with the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe close to achieving greatness with the Parisian club.

However, it wasn't to be the case, as Kingsley Coman scored the solitary goal of the game to settle the final at the Estadio da Luz. The Frenchman, formerly on the books of PSG, guided a Joshua Kimmich cross past Keylor Navas in the second-half to break the deadlock.

In doing so, Coman was named Man of the Match in the final and became the second youngest player since 2000 to win the award.

At 24 years and 71 days old, Kingsley Coman is the second-youngest player to be named Man of the Match in a Champions League final since the year 2000.



Only a 23-year-old Lionel Messi in 2011 can beat him. #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/6SDxOLO5G8 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 23, 2020

Kingsley Coman has won his 20th major trophy in his professional career at the age of just 24.



Kingsley Coman has won his 20th major trophy in his professional career at the age of just 24.

He'll have more trophies than birthdays at this rate.

5 - Kingsley Coman is the fifth Frenchman to score in a UEFA Champions League final after Karim Benzema (2018), Zinedine Zidane (2002), Marcel Desailly (1994) and Basile Boli (1993). Subbed.

Alphonso Davies, who has been one of the breakthrough stars of the season, also created history.

The explosive 19-year-old became the first Canadian player to win the UEFA Champions League, as he capped off a fine season with a truly monumental achievement.

Alphonso Davies is the first Canadian player to win the #UCL.



Alphonso Davies is the first Canadian player to win the #UCL.

Meep, meep! 🇨🇦

Bayern Munich scored their 500th goal in the UEFA Champions League against PSG; only Real Madrid and Barcelona have scored more goals in the competition than the Bavarian giants.

500 - FC Bayern München have scored their 500th UEFA Champions League goal becoming just the third side to reach this tally in the competition after Barcelona (517) and Real Madrid (567). Opener.

Hansi Flick's star-studded team also became the first side in UEFA Champions League history to win every game in a single European campaign, as they won 11 games in a row in the 2019-20 season.

100% - FC Bayern München are the first side in European Cup/Champions League history to win 100% of their games in a single campaign en route to lifting the trophy (11 wins). Flawless.

42 - Bayern Munich have scored 42 goals in 10 games during this season's UEFA Champions League, with only Barcelona in 1999/2000 scoring more in a single campaign (45 in 16 matches). Devastating.

🏆 Bayern Munich have won the 2019/20 Champions League with a 1-0 win over PSG, their sixth European Cup



🏆 Bayern Munich have won the 2019/20 Champions League with a 1-0 win over PSG, their sixth European Cup

😎 They are the first side ever to win every game in a Champions League campaign and first unbeaten champions since Man Utd in 2007/08

PSG's European heartbreak meant the last time the UEFA Champions League produced a first time winner was over two decades ago in 1997, when Borussia Dortmund got their hands on the trophy.

7 - Each of the last seven teams competing in their first European Cup/Champions League final have all lost, with the last first-time winners being Borussia Dortmund in 1997 against Juventus. Heartbreak.

5 - Paris SG are the fifth French side to reach a European Cup/Champions League final, and first since Monaco in 2004. Only one of the previous four has been victorious, with Marseille winning 1-0 against AC Milan in the 1993 UEFA Champions League final. Stage.

Hailed as one of the greats of the game, Manuel Neuer once again wrote his name into the history books with another fantastic feat.

Manuel Neuer is the first goalkeeper this century to keep a clean sheet in both a World Cup Final and a #UCLFinal.



Manuel Neuer is the first goalkeeper this century to keep a clean sheet in both a World Cup Final and a #UCLFinal.

Three crucial saves to help secure the treble. 🏆

Robert Lewandowski also cemented his status as one of the greats of the modern era, as he finished as the top scorer in the 2019-20 Champions League campaign and broke yet another record.

Team of the Golden Boot winner in the last 12 #UCL seasons:



2009: Barca

2010: Barca

2011: Barca

2012: Barca

2013: Real Madrid

2014: Real Madrid

2015: Real Madrid and Barca

2016: Real Madrid

2017: Real Madrid

2018: Real Madrid

2019: Barca

2020: Bayern



The end of an era? pic.twitter.com/KpQxULpOnV — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 23, 2020

1 - Robert Lewandowski scored 55 goals for FC Bayern München in 2019-20 – 16 more than any other player across Europe's top five leagues in all competitions. Clinical.

Hansi Flick has rejuvenated Bayern Munich since his arrival, and the German joined an exclusive list of managers who have completed the treble over the years.

Only on six occasions has a team won the Champions League, domestic league and domestic cup treble in the #UCL era:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man Utd (1999)

🇪🇸 Barcelona (2009)

🇮🇹 Inter (2010)

🇩🇪 Bayern (2013)

🇪🇸 Barcelona (2015)

🇩🇪 Bayern (2020)



Only two sides have done it twice. #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/egybOqOi8B — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 23, 2020

55 - On only four previous occasions has a manager older than Bayern Munich boss Hans-Dieter Flick (55y 181d) won the UEFA Champions League (Goethals with Marseille in 1993 - 71, Heynckes with Bayern Munich in 2013 - 68 and Alex Ferguson in 1999 and 2008 – 57 and 66). Leader.

European glory continues to elude Manchester City, but a handful of players have left the Etihad Stadium in recent seasons and gone on to taste success on the continental stage.

Former Manchester City players have now won the #UEL / #UCL in each of the past two seasons:



2019 #UEL: Willy Caballero

2019 #UCL: James Milner

2020: #UEL: Jesus Navas, Fernando

2020: #UCL: Jerome Boateng



Want European trophies? Leave the Etihad. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/kExnFzCJXf — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 23, 2020

Joshua Kimmich and Thiago Alcantara have both been outstanding performers for Bayern Munich in recent seasons. The pair were at it again, as the Bavarian giants got their hands on the most prized trophy in club football.

Thiago in the #UCLFinal [Bayern rank]:



85 passes attempted [1st]

75 passes completed [1st]

33 forward passes [1st]

25 final third passes [1st]

7 ball recoveries [=1st]

3 tackles won [=1st]

2 successful take-ons [=1st]

2 interceptions [=1st]

2 key passes [=1st]



World class. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/tiXYUtfWWQ — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 23, 2020

Joshua Kimmich created more chances (28) and played more passes into the box (108) than any other player during the 2019-20 Champions League.



⬢ 6 games at right-back

⬡ 5 games in midfield



We'll say it one final time: it doesn't matter where he plays. He's world-class. pic.twitter.com/ApDSMjRu0P — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 23, 2020

