10 amazing facts from Bayern Munich's stunning Champions League victory against Paris Saint-Germain

Bayern Munich put the finishing touches to a truly remarkable 2019-20 season, as they got their hands on the UEFA Champions League trophy with a hard-earned 1-0 win against Paris Saint-Germain.
The Bavarian giants completed the Treble for the second time in their history, having won the Bundesliga and the DfB Pokal earlier this season. PSG made the final for the first time ever and were eager to get their hands on the prize, with the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe close to achieving greatness with the Parisian club.
However, it wasn't to be the case, as Kingsley Coman scored the solitary goal of the game to settle the final at the Estadio da Luz. The Frenchman, formerly on the books of PSG, guided a Joshua Kimmich cross past Keylor Navas in the second-half to break the deadlock.
In doing so, Coman was named Man of the Match in the final and became the second youngest player since 2000 to win the award.
Alphonso Davies, who has been one of the breakthrough stars of the season, also created history.
The explosive 19-year-old became the first Canadian player to win the UEFA Champions League, as he capped off a fine season with a truly monumental achievement.
Bayern Munich scored their 500th goal in the UEFA Champions League against PSG; only Real Madrid and Barcelona have scored more goals in the competition than the Bavarian giants.
Hansi Flick's star-studded team also became the first side in UEFA Champions League history to win every game in a single European campaign, as they won 11 games in a row in the 2019-20 season.
PSG's European heartbreak meant the last time the UEFA Champions League produced a first time winner was over two decades ago in 1997, when Borussia Dortmund got their hands on the trophy.
Hailed as one of the greats of the game, Manuel Neuer once again wrote his name into the history books with another fantastic feat.
Robert Lewandowski also cemented his status as one of the greats of the modern era, as he finished as the top scorer in the 2019-20 Champions League campaign and broke yet another record.
Hansi Flick has rejuvenated Bayern Munich since his arrival, and the German joined an exclusive list of managers who have completed the treble over the years.
European glory continues to elude Manchester City, but a handful of players have left the Etihad Stadium in recent seasons and gone on to taste success on the continental stage.
Joshua Kimmich and Thiago Alcantara have both been outstanding performers for Bayern Munich in recent seasons. The pair were at it again, as the Bavarian giants got their hands on the most prized trophy in club football.
Published 24 Aug 2020, 14:39 IST