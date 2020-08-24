Who said what: Football world reacts to Bayern Munich's historic Champions League triumph

Bayern Munich were crowned Champions of Europe for the sixth time in their illustrious history, as they secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Paris Saint-Germain at the Estadio da Luz.

In what proved to be a captivating encounter between two outstanding teams, the Bavarian giants emerged victorious and completed the treble, after winning the Bundesliga and the DfB Pokal earlier this season.

Having reached their first UEFA Champions League final, PSG took their time to settle into the game and missed their fair share of chances to break the deadlock. Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was in stunning form between the sticks, as he made a string of top-class saves to keep his side in the game.

Keylor Navas was also in excellent form for his side but was powerless from stopping Kingsley Coman in the second half. The Frenchman's strike against his former team was the solitary goal of the game, as Bayern held on to record a victory.

The PSG players looked dejected at the full-time whistle, as they fell desperately short of the trophy that they've coveted for well over a decade now. Neymar was visibly distraught and was inconsolable after the game, as videos emerged of the Brazilian star in tears in the wake of the defeat.

However, PSG president Nasser Al Khelaïfi's rallying cry after the game was an important message for fans across the world. The Qatari businessman reiterated that the Parisian giants will get their hands on the Champions League and added that PSG feel stronger than ever to make an impact in Europe.

"We're sad, but we haven't forgotten all the positive things this season. I'm very proud of my players anyway, we had a great season, a great tournament, nobody thought we were going to reach the final."

"We did everything to win. It's football, you have to accept it. Tonight, we believe in it even more than before: we want to win the Champions League. I want everyone to keep their heads up. "

Thomas Tuchel also had his say after the game, as the German tactician conceded that PSG weren't clinical enough on the night.

"I had the feeling before, maybe the first goal decides this match. We needed this boost to feel more free. We showed a big fight but they scored and it was decisive. We showed the attitude necessary to win. We were not lucky enough."

The former Borussia Dortmund coach also joked that he'd love for Lionel Messi to join PSG in the upcoming transfer window and affirmed that the club will begin preparations for the forthcoming season shortly.

“He [Messi] is very welcome but we lost Edinson Cavani and Thomas Meunier. We lose Thiago Silva. Which coach says no to Messi? We decided not to talk about transfers. We will sit together in the next days. I think Messi finishes his career at Barcelona.”

Several other figures from both sides also had their say after the game, as Bayern Munich capped off a monumental season by getting their hands on club football's biggest prize.

As Hansi Flick followed in the footsteps of the legendary Jupp Heynckes and sealed a treble as Bayer Munich manager, here are some of the best reactions to their stunning triumph in Portugal.

It's safe to say Hansi Flick was over the moon after Bayern Munich's triumph...

Hansi Flick: "What was great was how the team played as a lot of people wondered how Bayern would defend against their impressive front line. I think we did a very good job on that score. We had a good attitude out there through the team that was great to see." #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/bJuUFbI1SG — #DoubleTreble 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@iMiaSanMia) August 23, 2020

Flick: "We really make life difficult for the opposition. When you think how we worked defensively until the last minute. Lewandowski was chasing after the ball, that was incredible. It was a complete team performance." pic.twitter.com/TT2zB5bTQU — #DoubleTreble 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@iMiaSanMia) August 23, 2020

Flick: "It was a high-tempo match with chances at both ends. We have the best goalkeeper in the world in Manuel Neuer and he kept us in the match in certain instances." pic.twitter.com/IsCXkxYOrU — #DoubleTreble 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@iMiaSanMia) August 23, 2020

From a refugee camp in Ghana to Champions League glory, Alphonso Davies's astronomical rise has been one of the stories of the season...

Alphonso Davies: "It feels really good. It's everything you dream of as a kid to come to Europe and win the Champions League with a great club like Bayern." [BT Sport] pic.twitter.com/SwMWtrLVl4 — #DoubleTreble 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@iMiaSanMia) August 23, 2020

Davies: "My story is one I want to inspire people with. It shows that you can do anything you set your mind to. I am happy to be here with the Champions League medal around my neck and the trophy on the side." pic.twitter.com/gpLL3j1vVa — #DoubleTreble 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@iMiaSanMia) August 23, 2020

Kingsley Coman came of age and delivered in the most important moment of his career. It just had to be him; a boyhood Parisian against the club that gave him his big break!

Hansi Flick on Coman: "Perhaps he's finally stepped out of Ribéry and Robben's shadow this season. Kingsley has incredible talent and he showed tonight that he can also score goals." [UEFA] pic.twitter.com/hlWgS2Or5r — #DoubleTreble 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@iMiaSanMia) August 23, 2020

From one great to another, Bayern Munich great Oliver Kahn was full of praise for his compatriot Manuel Neuer.

Oliver Kahn on whether Neuer is Germany’s greatest ever keeper: “Manu made very important saves. Even though he isn’t often kept busy all game, he’s always there in the key moments. When you look at everything he won & contributions he made to those wins, you can say that, yes.” — #DoubleTreble 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@iMiaSanMia) August 23, 2020

Neuer captained Bayern Munich to their sixth Champions League triumph and was incredibly happy after his team's achievement.

Manuel Neuer: "It’s difficult to come to terms with this feeling of joy at full time. It’s a dream for us all. We weren’t so relaxed in our build-up play, maybe we lacked a little confidence. It was a team performance from everyone. I’ve never had so much fun playing with a team" pic.twitter.com/5I1maQbzr7 — #DoubleTreble 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@iMiaSanMia) August 23, 2020

The Bayern Munich gaffer threw a subtle transfer hint and confirmed that the party is set to go on through the night!

Hansi Flick on Thiago's future: “He told me he’s staying... No, I don't know and I think he doesn't know either. We'll have to wait and see what will happen”. pic.twitter.com/IjcnNoIeYl — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) August 23, 2020

Flick: "I've not set a deadline for when the party has to stop. It's only right to celebrate when you win something. You have to have a party and I don’t know when that party will end." #UCLfinal — #DoubleTreble 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@iMiaSanMia) August 23, 2020

On-loan stars Ivan Perisic and Philippe Coutinho also provided updates about their respective futures...

Ivan Perišić: "My future? I still have a contract with Inter and we'll see what happens. We'll talk. My will? I can't say anything right now. Now I want to celebrate with my teammates and with my family tomorrow. Now we have some time to think and then we'll see and talk" [Sky] pic.twitter.com/4j4YuYAe0l — #DoubleTreble 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@iMiaSanMia) August 23, 2020

Coutinho reveals he is going back to Barcelona...for now 👀



"I haven't thought about this. I have to go back [to Barca] and I want to work hard to have a great year.



"I don't know if [it will be] in Barcelona." pic.twitter.com/1wh9iV9Uop — Goal (@goal) August 24, 2020

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe took to social media after PSG's crushing defeat and thanked the fans for their support...

Perder faz parte do esporte, tentamos de tudo, lutamos até o final. Obrigado pelo apoio e carinho de cada um de vocês 🙏🏽 e PARABÉNS ao BAYER 👏🏽 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) August 23, 2020

Déçu de ne pas conclure cette année avec la plus belle des récompenses mais la vie est faite ainsi.On s’est battu de toutes nos forces. Félicitations au Bayern.

Et un grand merci pour votre soutien. — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) August 24, 2020

And finally, here are the other social media reactions from the players, celebrities and other famous footballing personalities...

DARE TO DREAM. 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳

FCBAYERNNNNNNNNNNNNN!!!!! EUROPE CHAMPIONSSSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!! 🏆 JAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA !!!!!!!

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/sCXgUWzFjY — Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) August 23, 2020

Congratulations to @FCBayernEN on winning the Champions League. Football is a simple game: 22 players kick the ball about for 90 minutes and at the end the Germans beat the Germains. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 23, 2020