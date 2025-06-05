Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Bundesliga ace wants Camp Nou return, Catalans set Pau Victor price, and more - June 5, 2025

Barcelona are planning to add more quality to their squad this summer. Hansi Flick's team completed a domestic treble in the recently concluded season. Meanwhile, a Bundesliga full-back is ready to return to Camp Nou. Elsewhere, the Catalans have set their asking price for Pau Victor.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from June 5, 2025.

Alejandro Grimaldo wants Camp Nou return

Alejandro Grimaldo

Alejandro Grimaldo has reiterated his love for Barcelona amid uncertainty surrounding his future. The Spaniard rose through the ranks at La Masia but left before he could establish himself in the first team.

Grimaldo has since developed into one of the best left-backs in the world at Bayer Leverkusen, turning heads at multiple clubs across the continent. With the Catalans in the market for a new left-back, the 29-year-old has been mentioned as an option.

Speaking to Jijantes, however, Grimaldo refused to close the door on a move to other clubs.

“Barça is the team I’ve played for throughout my youth career and I have a lot of affection for them. I am not saying no to anything, they are all great teams, I don’t hate any of them. I’m not going to say that Madrid are a bad team, they are great teams and that’s it. But I’ve already said that I’ve spent all my youth at Barça and have a lot of affection for them,” said Grimaldo.

Grimaldo also opened up on his market value, which is listed as €40 million on Transfermarkt.

“People always look at market value, but the market value is not real. I went there on a free transfer, so there are always options,” said Grimaldo.

The Spaniard registered four goals and 13 assists from 48 games across competitions for Bayer Leverkusen in the 2024-25 season.

Barcelona set Pau Victor price

Pau Victor

Barcelona are willing to let Pau Victor go for just €5 million this summer, according to SPORT. The 23-year-old has played second fiddle to Robert Lewandowski this season, and his future remains uncertain.

Pau Victor has registered just two goals from 29 games this season for the Catalans, but only two of these were starts. The LaLiga champions now want to send him out to a club where he can secure regular football and continue his development.

Sevilla are reportedly one of five clubs that have their eyes on the Spaniard. Barcelona are ready to let Pau Victor go for a nominal fee but are likely to insert a buyback clause in his contract.

Hansi Flick played key role in Joan Garcia pursuit

Joan Garcia

Hansi Flick played a key role in convincing Joan Garcia to move to Barcelona this summer, according to journalist Guillem Boras Perez. The Spanish custodian enjoyed a fantastic campaign with Espanyol, registering eight clean sheets from 38 games.

The Catalans have reportedly agreed personal terms with Garcia, who has been identified as the ideal successor for Marc-Andre ter Stegen. There remains tremendous interest in the 23-year-old from the Premier League.

However, direct contact with Flick has helped convince Garcia to join the LaLiga champions. Barcelona sporting director Deco has reportedly promised the player the No. 1 spot in the team. The Catalans are expected to trigger the €25m release clause in his contract next week.

