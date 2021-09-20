Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Bundesliga star already agreed to join Blaugrana, Former Barca forward wants to return to the club and more - 20 September 2021

Barcelona take on Granada at the Camp Nou in what could be a very important week with respect to the future of manager Ronald Koeman. There is a lot of pressure on him and his players at the moment. Meanwhile, Barcelona president Joan Laporta and co. are already drawing up plans for the next transfer window.

Ronald Koeman says he is not worried about Barcelona future

FC Barcelona v Bayern München: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Speaking to the press ahead of their game against Granada, Ronald Koeman claimed he is not worried about his future as manager of Barcelona. Koeman has come under a lot of criticism following Barcelona's embarrassing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in their Champions League opener.

Koeman said:

"The only thing is to think about the game, think about the team. The other things are not in my hands.

"So I'm calm, I'm trusting that we are going to win games as we did at the beginning of the season. We have seven points from three games, so there are a lot of games to go.

"I know, in the end, the results count and nothing else. And I have no fear for my future. Ultimately the president decides on behalf of the club."

Konrad de la Fuente wants to return to Barcelona

Wales v USA - International Friendly

Konrad de la Fuente was among the players who were sold by Barcelona this past summer. The 20-year-old La Masia graduate joined Marseille on a deal worth €3 million. But he has now admitted that the only reason he joined the Ligue 1 outfit was to continue his development.

The United States international is hoping that he will get to return to Barcelona in the future. He told ESPN:

"I'm an ambitious person, so for me, it wasn't that hard to leave. My goal is to end up playing for Barcelona one day, and I know that the best way for that to happen was to leave, because I need to get those first division minutes.

"I had some good offers — I chose to go to Marseille. The best thing I could have done for my development was to start getting professional minutes early, to grow as a player and hopefully one day get back to Barcelona."

Dani Olmo a 'sure bet' signing for Barcelona

1. FC Köln v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga

Barcelona made a last-ditch attempt to sign their former player and RB Leipzig winger Dani Olmo on transfer deadline day. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalans have already started working towards securing the services of Olmo in next summer's transfer window.

The report adds that Barcelona were given permission to speak to Olmo in the summer and that the player agreed to join them. The deal has reportedly only been put on hold and the Catalans will make an attempt to sign him in January if RB Leipzig are open to the idea.

In the 2020-21 season, Olmo scored seven goals and provided 12 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions for RB Leipzig.

