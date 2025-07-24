Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans announce Marcus Rashford arrival, club keen to offload LaLiga ace, and more - July 24, 2025

Barcelona are working diligently to improve their squad before the start of the new season. Hansi Flick's team are coming off a stunning campaign, where they secured a domestic treble.

Meanwhile, the LaLiga champions have announced the arrival of Marcus Rashford from Manchester United. Elsewhere, the Catalans are looking to offload a Danish defender this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from July 24, 2025.

Barcelona announce Marcus Rashford arrival

Marcus Rashford

Barcelona have announced the arrival of Marcus Rashford this summer on a temporary deal from Manchester United. The Catalans were keen to rope in a new left-forward this summer and were linked to multiple candidates for the job.

Nico Williams was apparently the preferred target for the position. The Spaniard, however, went on to sign a new long-term deal with Athletic Bilbao.

Hansi Flick has now turned to Rashford to shore up his attack. The Englishman was surplus to requirements at Manchester United amid reports of a fallout with Ruben Amorim.

Rashford spent the second half of last season out on loan to Aston Villa. The LaLiga champions have now confirmed, via a statement, that the 27-year-old has joined Hansi Flick's roster for the upcoming campaign. The statement read:

“FC Barcelona and Manchester United have reached an agreement for the loan of the player Marcus Rashford until June 30, 2026. The agreement also includes a purchase option for the English forward.”

The Catalans will reportedly have the option to sign Marcus Rashford permanently for around €30m. The player will wear the No. 14 shirt at Camp Nou.

Catalans keen to offload Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen

Barcelona are ready to part ways with Andreas Christensen this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Danish defender missed much of the 2024-25 campaign with injuries, managing just six appearances across competitions.

Christensen is a long way down the pecking order under Hansi Flick, and the Catalans are looking to move him on. The 29-year-old's contract expires in 2026 and he hasn't been offered a new deal either.

Barcelona haven't included the Danish defender in their squad for the pre-season tour of Asia as they look to cash in on him this summer. While, there has been no offers for the former Chelsea player yet, the Catalans remain confident that suitors will come knocking as the summer progresses.

Pau Victor set to join SC Braga

Pau Victor

Pau Victor is all set to leave Barcelona join SC Braga permanently this summer, according to The Athletic. The Spanish forward was a peripheral figure under Hansi Flick last season, managing just two goals from 29 games across competitions.

Only two of those were from the start, with Victor used as a backup to the indomitable Robert Lewandowski. His situation was further complicated following Marcus Rashford's arrival on loan from Manchester United this summer.

The Catalans always planned to offload him this year and have now struck a deal with Braga. The Portuguese club will apparently pay €12m for his signature, with a further €3m in add-ons. The 23-year-old had admirers in LaLiga but he wanted to move to Braga instead.

