Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans announce new signing, club eyeing Christopher Nkunku, and more - July 14, 2025

Barcelona are looking to continue their steady rise under Hansi Flick by investing in the right players this summer. The Catalans secured a domestic treble under the German manager's guidance last season.

Meanwhile, the LaLiga champions have announced the arrival of a new face. Elsewhere, Christopher Nkunku has emerged as a target for the Camp Nou hierarchy.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from July 14, 2025.

Barcelona announce Roony Bardghji

Roony Bardghji

Barcelona have announced the arrival of Roony Bardghji from Copenhagen. The Catalans have reportedly agreed to pay around €2m for the Swedish forward, who is the club's second signing of the summer.

The 19-year-old has already put pen to paper on a four-year deal that will keep him at Camp Nou until 2029. Bardghji is a fast and skillful forward who has earned rave reviews with his efforts for the Danish club. The LaLiga champions were locked in talks for the teenager for a while, and have finally managed to get a deal across the line.

Catalans eyeing Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku

Barcelona have identified Christopher Nkunku as a possible alternative to Marcus Rashford, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. The Catalans remain determined to sign a new left forward this summer and have turned to Rashford following Nico Williams' decision to stay at Athletic Bilbao.

The Englishman is expected to leave Manchester United this year and is apparently ready to join the LaLiga champions. Barcelona, however, are keeping their options open and have identified Nkunku as an alternative.

The French forward hasn't been in his element with Chelsea of late, but his stock remains high. The Blues are ready to let him go this summer, but could demand a premium fee for his signature.

Former player slams Marc-Andre ter Stegen treatment

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Former Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Rene Adler has slammed Barcelona for the Marc-Andre ter Stegen fiasco. The German custodian's future at Camp Nou is now uncertain following the arrival of Joan Garcia from Espanyol.

Ter Stegen missed much of the 2024-25 campaign with a knee injury. With Wojciech Szczesny already agreeing to an extension, the Catalans are apparently keen to offload the 33-year-old this summer.

Speaking recently, as cited by Spiegel, Adler insisted that the LaLiga giants have a history of letting down veteran players.

“Ter Stegen has always stood by the club, even when things were tough, and even when personal sacrifices were asked of him. And now, after returning from a tough injury, they don’t even give him a chance to fight for his position. These situations are not new at Barcelona. It’s not the first time they’ve treated a veteran player this way,” said Adler.

Adler also warned Ter Stegen that he could lose his place on the national team if he stays at Camp Nou.

“If a real opportunity arises at a club where he can play regularly, especially in a year like this, I’m convinced he’ll seize it. He has to. If he doesn’t play, he risks losing his spot in the national team and jeopardizes his chance at the World Cup,” said Adler.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is under contract at Camp Nou until 2028.

