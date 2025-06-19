Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans close to Nico Williams agreement, Juventus want LaLiga ace, and more - June 19, 2025

Barcelona are working to improve their squad after a superb 2024/25 campaign under Hansi Flick. The German manager took charge of the Catalans last summer, and helped them win the league, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana this season.
Meanwhile, the LaLiga champions are close to agreeing personal terms with Nico Williams. Elsewhere, Juventus have set their sights on a LaLiga defender whose future at Camp Nou remains uncertain.
On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from June 19, 2025.
Barcelona close to Nico Williams agreement
Barcelona are close to reaching an agreement with Nico Williams ahead of a move this summer, according to journalist Adrian Sanchez. The Spanish forward has been in fine form for Athletic Bilbao in recent seasons and is apparently a priority for the Camp Nou hierarchy.
Williams is also eager to make the move, and recent reports have suggested that he is even willing to take a pay cut to get a deal across the line. The two parties are already in talks regarding personal terms and it is believed that a breakthrough is close.
The 22-year-old is apparently set to agree to a contract similar to Robert Lewandowski, which will include a pay hike with each passing season. The Catalans, though, will have to activate the player's €62m release clause to complete a deal this summer. The LaLiga champions may have to turn to player sales to open up space in their squad for Williams.
Juventus want Ronald Araujo
Juventus have retained their interest in Ronald Araujo, according to journalist Hugo Scoccia. The Uruguayan signed a new deal with Barcelona earlier this year, but his future remains uncertain.
The Bianconeri were interested in signing Araujo in January this year, but failed to get a deal across the line. However, the Serie A giants are now planning to return for the 26-year-old as they look to add more steel to their backline.
Interestingly, the Catalans need to raise funds through player sales this summer, and Araujo could be sacrificed as a result. The Uruguayan's release clause will temporarily drop to €60m in the first two weeks of the window, which could provide Juventus an opportunity to prise him away.
Catalans announce Joan Garcia arrival
Barcelona have announced the arrival of Joan Garcia at Camp Nou. The Spanish custodian was in superb form for Espanyol in the 2024-25 season, registering eight clean sheets from 38 games.
Garcia is highly rated in the European circuit and apparently had admirers at Arsenal as well. However, the LaLiga champions have now triggered the 24-year-old's €25m release clause to win the race for his services.
The Catalans shared a statement on their website to announce the move. The statement read:
“FC Barcelona has activated the termination clause of player Joan Garcia. The cost of the clause was €25 million plus CPI. This Friday the player will sign a contract with Barça for the next six seasons, until June 30, 2031, in a private ceremony at the FC Barcelona offices.”
Garcia's arrival could mark the end of Marc-Andre ter Stegen's stay at Camp Nou.