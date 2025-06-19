Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans close to Nico Williams agreement, Juventus want LaLiga ace, and more - June 19, 2025

Barcelona are working to improve their squad after a superb 2024/25 campaign under Hansi Flick. The German manager took charge of the Catalans last summer, and helped them win the league, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana this season.

Ad

Meanwhile, the LaLiga champions are close to agreeing personal terms with Nico Williams. Elsewhere, Juventus have set their sights on a LaLiga defender whose future at Camp Nou remains uncertain.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from June 19, 2025.

Barcelona close to Nico Williams agreement

Nico Williams

Barcelona are close to reaching an agreement with Nico Williams ahead of a move this summer, according to journalist Adrian Sanchez. The Spanish forward has been in fine form for Athletic Bilbao in recent seasons and is apparently a priority for the Camp Nou hierarchy.

Ad

Trending

Williams is also eager to make the move, and recent reports have suggested that he is even willing to take a pay cut to get a deal across the line. The two parties are already in talks regarding personal terms and it is believed that a breakthrough is close.

The 22-year-old is apparently set to agree to a contract similar to Robert Lewandowski, which will include a pay hike with each passing season. The Catalans, though, will have to activate the player's €62m release clause to complete a deal this summer. The LaLiga champions may have to turn to player sales to open up space in their squad for Williams.

Ad

Juventus want Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo

Juventus have retained their interest in Ronald Araujo, according to journalist Hugo Scoccia. The Uruguayan signed a new deal with Barcelona earlier this year, but his future remains uncertain.

Ad

The Bianconeri were interested in signing Araujo in January this year, but failed to get a deal across the line. However, the Serie A giants are now planning to return for the 26-year-old as they look to add more steel to their backline.

Interestingly, the Catalans need to raise funds through player sales this summer, and Araujo could be sacrificed as a result. The Uruguayan's release clause will temporarily drop to €60m in the first two weeks of the window, which could provide Juventus an opportunity to prise him away.

Ad

Catalans announce Joan Garcia arrival

Joan Garcia

Barcelona have announced the arrival of Joan Garcia at Camp Nou. The Spanish custodian was in superb form for Espanyol in the 2024-25 season, registering eight clean sheets from 38 games.

Ad

Garcia is highly rated in the European circuit and apparently had admirers at Arsenal as well. However, the LaLiga champions have now triggered the 24-year-old's €25m release clause to win the race for his services.

The Catalans shared a statement on their website to announce the move. The statement read:

“FC Barcelona has activated the termination clause of player Joan Garcia. The cost of the clause was €25 million plus CPI. This Friday the player will sign a contract with Barça for the next six seasons, until June 30, 2031, in a private ceremony at the FC Barcelona offices.”

Garcia's arrival could mark the end of Marc-Andre ter Stegen's stay at Camp Nou.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More