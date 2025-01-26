Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans close to Pedri renewal, club receive Marcus Rashford boost, and more - January 26, 2025

Barcelona welcome Valencia to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday, January 26, in LaLiga. Hansi Flick's team arrive at the game in third place in the league table after 20 games.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are close to extending Pedri's stay at the Camp Nou. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have received a boost in their efforts to sign Marcus Rashford this month.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from January 26, 2025.

Barcelona close to Pedri renewal

Pedri has been in superb form this season

Barcelona are very close to tying Pedri down to a new deal, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Catalans have apparently reached a verbal agreement with the player's camp to extend his stay until 2030.

Pedri has been in rejuvenated form under Hansi Flick this season and remains one of the LaLiga giants' most important players. His current contract is due to expire at the end of next season, giving rise to speculation regarding his future.

This season, the Spaniard has scored four goals and set up four more from 31 games across competitions, 29 of which were starts. His efforts have already earned him admirers at clubs across the continent.

Barcelona are eager to sort out his future at the earliest and have been engaged in talks with his entourage regarding a new contract. They have now reached a breakthrough and are very close to tying the player down to a new deal. Only a few minute details need to be addressed, after which the player will reportedly extend his stay until 2030.

Catalans receive Marcus Rashford boost

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford is ready to reduce his wage demands to move to Barcelona, according to The Daily Star. The English forward is expected to leave Manchester United this month after dropping down the pecking order under Ruben Amorim.

The Catalans are eager to take him on loan, but the player's massive wages are proving to be a stumbling block in a deal. The 27-year-old apparently earns £300,000 per week, which the LaLiga giants cannot afford.

However, the Englishman remains eager for a move and is ready to renegotiate his pay package to get a deal across the line. Barcelona, however, will have to offload players to make space for Marcus Rashford in their squad.

Unai Hernandez set to leave

Unai Hernandez

Unai Hernandez is all set to leave Barcelona to move to the Middle East, according to SPORT. The Spanish midfielder rose through the ranks at the club and is highly regarded at the Camp Nou.

While he is yet to earn his first team bow, the player has already trained multiple times with the senior team this season. However, his contract expires at the end of this season, and as things stand, he is all set to leave.

The Catalans remain eager to tie him down to a new deal, but Unai has apparently decided to join Al Ittihad. The Saudi club will reportedly pay €5-6m for his signature. The youngster is currently negotiating his contract with Al Ittihad and has asked the LaLiga giants not to include him in Barca Athletic's squad against Ourense.

