Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans confident of Nico Williams move, Danish ace wants to stay, and more - June 21, 2025

Barcelona are expected to add more quality to their squad before the start of the new campaign. The Catalans have been on the rise under Hansi Flick, who took charge at Camp Nou last summer and secured a domestic treble this season.

Meanwhile, the LaLiga champions are confident of signing Nico Williams this summer. Elsewhere, a Danish defender is ready to continue his association with the Blaugrana.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from June 21, 2025.

Barcelona confident of Nico Williams move

Nico Williams

Barcelona are confident of securing a move for Nico Williams this summer, according to Bundesliga insider Christian Falk. The Spanish forward has emerged as a priority target for the Catalans, although their poor financial situation has raised doubts about a move.

However, in his column for CF Bayern Insider, Falk insisted that club president Joan Laporta is confident of raising funds to get a deal across the line.

“Barcelona president Joan Laporta is very sure that he will end up getting Nico Williams financed because of this deal. Williams is leaning towards a move to Barça. There has already been a meeting with sporting director Deco," wrote Falk.

He continued:

“Laporta wants to make money. However, a repayment of a deal with the German investor ‘Libero Football Finance’ totalling €40m is imminent. The company joined Barça in August 2023 and was supposed to pay €60m for shares."

He concluded:

“However, only €20m of this had been transferred so far. After lengthy disputes with the company, the money is now set to flow into Barcelona’s 2025/26 budget. This should fulfil ‘Financial Fair Play’ in La Liga and allow Barça to act again. Barcelona could, therefore, afford to buy Williams.”

Williams reportedly has a €62m release clause in his contract with Athletic Bilbao.

Andreas Christensen wants to stay

Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen is eager to stay and fight for his place under Hansi Flick, according to SPORT. The Danish defender missed much of the 2024-25 campaign with injuries, managing just six appearances.

The Catalans are well stocked at the back, but the 29-year-old reportedly believes he could compete with the likes of Inigo Martinez and Pau Cubarsi for a place in the starting XI. However, should he end up leaving, Andreas Christensen would prefer to stay in LaLiga or move to Serie A.

Joan Garcia opens up on Camp Nou move

Joan Garcia

Joan Garcia has expressed his delight after completing a move to Camp Nou this week. Barcelona recently announced that they had triggered the 24-year-old's €25m release clause.

Speaking at his unveiling, as cited by Barca Universal, the Spaniard added the he was eager to start his new adventure with the Catalans.

“I am very happy. I was really looking forward to this day, and it is finally here. My goal is to keep growing as a goalkeeper and to win a lot, to achieve great things with the team – that is why I came here,” said Garcia.

He continued:

“It’s a very exciting project, with a great team and very young players, whom I already know. I’m really looking forward to getting started and being with them.”

Garcia registered eight clean sheets from 38 games for Espanyol in the 2024-25 campaign.

