Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans consider Robert Lewandowski renewal, Como want LaLiga ace, and more - August 18, 2025

Barcelona started the new campaign with a 3-0 win over Mallorca in LaLiga last weekend. Hansi Flick's team next face Levante in the league on Saturday, August 20, at Ciutat de Valencia.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Catalans are open to Robert Lewandowski's renewal. Elsewhere, Como are eager to secure the services of a Spanish custodian this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 18, 2025.

Barcelona consider Robert Lewandowski renewal

Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona are not ruling out a renewal for Robert Lewandowski, according to SPORT. The Polish striker will turn 37 years old later this week, and his contract expires at the end of this season.

Ad

Trending

The situation has added to speculation regarding Lewandowski's future, especially since he is wanted in the Middle East. The veteran striker, however, has shown no signs of slowing down, and scored 42 goals from 52 games last season for the Catalans.

It has been previously suggested that the LaLiga champions are already on the hunt for his replacement. Newcastle United's Alexander Isak has been named as an option, while Atletico Madrid hitman Julian Alvarez is apparently among the targets as well.

Ad

However, it now appears that Barcelona are not entirely averse to handling Lewandowski a new deal. Despite his age, the Pole remains a crucial figure in the dressing room, and one of the finest in his position in the world.

Meanwhile, investing in a new forward is likely to be a costly process, and the Catalans have to return to LaLiga's 1:1 rule before embarking on that route. The club want to monitor Robert Lewandowski's fitness and form this season before making a decision on the matter. The veteran striker, meanwhile, is also ready to continue his stay at Camp Nou.

Ad

Como want Inaki Pena

Inaki Pena

Como are pushing for Inaki Pena this summer, according to journalist Alfredo Pedulla. The Spanish custodian is under contract with Barcelona until 2026, and remains heavily linked with an exit this year.

Ad

Pena is no longer indispensable for the Catalans, following Joan Garcia's arrival from Espanyol this summer. With Wojciech Szczesny and Marc-Andre ter Stegen also in the squad, the LaLiga champions are apparently willing to let Pena leave.

Como are eager to take the 26-year-old to Serie A, and are proposing a loan deal. Pena is expected to sign a one-year extension with Barcelona before embarking on a fresh start in Italy.

Ad

Marc Casado has no desire to leave

Marc Casado

Marc Casado wants to stay and fight for his place at Camp Nou, according to SPORT. The Spanish midfielder dropped down the pecking order under Hansi Flick in the second-half of last season, and now remains linked with an exit.

Ad

Casado is highly rated in the European circuit, but is no longer untouchable due to Barcelona's poor finances. Despite the 21-year-old's struggles for game time this year, he isn't short of suitors, with Chelsea reportedly among clubs eyeing him with interest.

However, Casado doesn't want to leave and has already informed his agent not to consider any offers this summer. The Spaniard, instead, is determined to wrestle his way back into Hansi Flick's plans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9500 articles for the website, and has garnered close to 21 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More