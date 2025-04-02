Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans end Luis Dias chase, club face Andrei Ratiu competition, and more - April 2, 2025

Barcelona travel to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday (April 2) for the Copa del Rey second leg against Atletico Madrid. Hansi Flick's team could only manage a 4-4 draw against Los Rojiblancos in the first leg at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on February 25.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have ended their pursuit of Luis Diaz. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants will face competition from the Bundesliga in the race to sign Andrei Ratiu this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from April 2, 2025.

Barcelona end Luis Dias chase

Luis Diaz.

Barcelona have left the race to sign Luis Diaz this summer, according to MARCA (via Barca Universal). The Catalans are planning to reinforce their left-forward position this summer and were previously linked with a move for the Colombian.

Diaz has been in impressive form for Liverpool this season, registering 13 goals and seven assists from 42 games across competitions. His efforts have apparently earned him admirers at Camp Nou as well.

However, the LaLiga giants have now abandoned their plans to sign the 28-year-old this year. One of the primary reasons for their decision is the player's age.

While Diaz is in his prime, he represents a depreciating investment. Flick wants to work with younger, dynamic players, and the Colombian no longer fits the bill.

Instead, the German manager is eyeing the likes of Ademola Lookman of Atalanta and Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams for the job. Elsewhere, Diaz's price tag is also a concern for Barcelona, who are still under financial distress.

The Colombian is under contract with Liverpool until 2027, so the Reds are under no pressure to let him go. It is believed that the Catalans have to pay £75m to sign Diaz, which is a dealbreaker for the club.

Catalans face Andrei Ratiu competition

Andrei Ratiu

Barcelona will face competition from Bayer Leverkusen in the race to sign Andrei Ratiu this summer, according to Cule Mania (via Barca Universal). The 26-year-old right-back has been quite impressive for Rayo Vallecano this season and is seen as an ideal cover for Jules Kounde.

Ratiu is under contract until 2028, but reportedly has a €25m release clause in his deal. It is believed that the Madrid-based could let the Romanian go for €12-15m, which makes him a lucrative prospect for the Catalans.

Villarreal are also in the race for Ratiu, but Leverkusen's entry could cause Barcelona some concern. However, the report adds that the player wants to move to Camp Nou.

Jonathan David in talks for Serie A move

Jonathan David

Jonathan David has entered advanced negotiations with Juventus and Inter Milan, according to SPORT (via Barca Universal). The Canadian striker's contract with Lille expires this summer, and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

It has previously been reported that Barcelona are considering him as a possible successor for Robert Lewandowski. The 25-year-old has publicly expressed a desire to move to Camp Nou, while his contract situation also makes him an ideal acquisition for the club.

However, the LaLiga giants are yet to make a move, forcing the player to consider his options. While David would come for free, the transfer could cost around €60m, including his four-year wages, agent commissions, and signing-on bonus. That is a price that the Catalans are reluctant to pay.

