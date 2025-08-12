Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans end pursuit of LaLiga prodigy, Como submit Inaki Pena offer, more - August 12, 2025

Barcelona begin their LaLiga title defense with a visit to the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix to face Mallorca in the league on Saturday, August 16. The Catalans won the league, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana under Hansi Flick last season.

Meanwhile, the Spanish champions have ended the pursuit of an Argentine defender. Elsewhere, Como have placed an offer on the table for Inaki Pena.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 12, 2025.

Barcelona end pursuit of Geronimo Spina

Geronimo Spina

Barcelona are not working on a move for Geronimo Spina this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. Previous reports have suggested that the Catalans are keeping a close eye on the Argentine defender.

Spina has been a revelation for Atletico Madrid's youth side, and is highly rated in the European circuit. His efforts have already turned heads at Camp Nou and club scouts have watched the 20-year-old last season.

The LaLiga champions parted ways with Inigo Martinez this summer, with the Spaniard moving to Al-Nassr as a free agent this month. It has been suggested that Barcelona could turn to Spina, who is a left-footed central defender, as a possible replacement for the veteran defender.

However, it now appears that a move is off the cards, especially due to the Catalans' poor financial situation. The Spanish champions apparently do not consider the transfer a priority and are instead focused on registering their new signings.

Como submit Inaki Pena offer

Inaki Peña

Como have submitted their official offer for Inaki Pena, according to journalist Alfredo Pedulla. The Spanish custodian's future at Barcelona remains unclear after dropping behind Wojciech Szczesny in the pecking order last season.

The Catalans signed Joan Garcia for the No. 1 role this summer, further complicating matters for Pena. The 26-year-old is under contract until 2026 and is eager to leave in search of regular football.

Como are offering him a lifeline, and used the recent Joan Gamper trophy to advance talks regarding a move. Cesc Fabregas reportedly believes that Pena will be a useful addition to his squad.

The LaLiga champions are ready to let him go this summer as a gesture of appreciation for his efforts and attitude. However, Barcelona will only sanction his departure if they manage to register Joan Garcia in time for the new season.

Catalans not planning further addition to squad this summer

Deco is not planning further additions to the squad

Barcelona are not planning to sign more players this summer, according to MARCA. The Catalans signed Joan Garcia from Espanyol this summer, while Marcus Rashford was roped in on loan from Manchester United.

Roony Bardghji also arrived from Copenhagen to strengthen the attack, although he is expected to initially spend time with the youth side. Inigo Martinez's departure has sparked talks of possible defensive reinforcements, while previous reports have suggested that Hansi Flick also wants to strengthen the full-back area.

However, sporting director Deco is not planning further additions to the squad at the moment. The LaLiga champions believe that they are well covered in all position and no major exits are expected before the end of the summer.

