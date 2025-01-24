Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Arsenal prodigy, club planning Raphinha renewal, and more - January 24, 2025

Barcelona are looking ahead to their LaLiga tie against Valencia on Sunday, January 26, at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Hansi Flick's team are third in the league table after 20 games, seven points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, the Catalans are interested in an Arsenal youngster. Elsewhere, the LaLiga giants are planning to tie Raphinha down to a new deal.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from January 24, 2025.

Barcelona eyeing Ayden Heaven

Ayden Heaven

Barcelona are among the clubs keeping a close eye on Ayden Heaven, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Catalans remain on the hunt for emerging talents across the world and have now set their sights on Heaven.

The 18-year-old defender's contract with Arsenal expires at the end of this season and he hasn't signed a new deal yet. It is believed that the Gunners could let him go for a nominal fee this month and multiple clubs are eager to win the race.

The LaLiga giants are also eyeing the situation with interest. Barcelona's poor financial condition has crippled them in the transfer market of late, so the chance to sign a rising star in a cut-price deal will appeal to them. However, the report adds that Manchester United are the favorites to win this race right now.

Catalans planning Raphinha renewal

Raphinha has been in inspired form this season

Barcelona are planning to tie Raphinha down to a new deal, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Brazilian has found a new lease of life under Hansi Flick this season and is one of the Catalans' most important players.

Raphinha has registered 22 goals and 11 assists from 30 games across competitions for the LaLiga giants this season. His efforts have already earned him admirers at clubs across the continent.

The Brazilian is under contract at Camp Nou until 2027, but Barcelona are eager to end any speculation regarding his future. As such, the club are planning to hand Raphinha a new and improved contract this year. Despite the rising interest in his services, the 28-year-old wants to stay with the Catalans.

Ronald Araujo signs new deal at Camp Nou

Ronald Araujo

Barcelona have announced the renewal of Ronald Araujo. The Uruguayan defender's previous deal was set to expire at the end of next season and he was heavily linked with an exit from the club earlier this month.

Araujo picked up an injury last summer and missed the start of Hansi Flick's tenure. By the time he returned to full fitness, Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez had forged a rock-solid partnership at the back.

However, Martinez's recent injury has opened up the door for the 25-year-old's return to the first team. There was a lot of interest in Araujo's services this month, but the Catalans have managed to extend his stay at the club.

Speaking after committing his future at Camp Nou, the Uruguayan stated that he is living a dream.

“Hi Culers! Very happy to renew, living a dream. Thank you for the support. Let’s hope for many more years together,” said Araujo.

Araujo's new contract runs until 2031.

