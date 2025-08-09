Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Atletico Madrid prodigy, Marc Bernal set for renewal, more - August 9, 2025

Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of their Joan Gamper Trophy tie against Como at the Estadi Johan Cruyff on Sunday, August 10. The Catalans are coming off a great 2024-25 season under Hansi Flick, where they won the domestic treble.

Meanwhile, the LaLiga champions have set their sights on an Atletico Madrid youth player. Elsewhere, Marc Bernal is all set to extend his stay at Camp Nou.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 9, 2025.

Barcelona eyeing Geronimo Spina

Geronimo Spina

Barcelona are working to secure the signature of Atletico Madrid prodigy Geronimo Spina, according to journalist Angel Garcia (via Barca Universal). The Argentine central defender has caught the eye with Los Rojiblancos' youth team of late, and has turned heads at Camp Nou.

Spina is a left-footed defender who likes to operate in the left center-back position. The 20-year-old registered 20 appearances in the Primera Federacion – Group II last season, featuring for the B team, and is under contract until 2027.

The Catalans are impressed with what they have seen of the player and are ready to prise him away. Barcelona have apparently reached out to Atletico Madrid in recent times to discuss a move. Los Rojiblancos are reportedly ready to let him go in a permanent transfer this summer, although no agreement has been reached yet.

Marc Bernal set for renewal

Marc Bernal

Marc Bernal is all set to extend his stay at Camp Nou in the coming days, according to El Chiringuito. The young midfielder caught the imagination of fans after breaking into Barcelona's starting XI last season.

However, Bernal suffered an ACL injury in his third appearance and has been sidelined ever since. The 18-year-old is now close to a return, and the Catalans are keen to end any speculation regarding his future.

Bernal is highly rated in the European circuit and has already drawn comparisons with the legendary Sergio Busquets. However, his contract expires in 2026, and multiple suitors are eyeing his situation with interest. Barcelona, though, are eager to tie him down to a new deal until 2029 and have already initiated talks for a renewal.

Inigo Martinez says goodbye

Inigo Martinez

Inigo Martinez has thanked Barcelona for two wonderful years at Camp Nou. The Spanish defender was key to the Catalans' tremendous success under Hansi Flick last season.

The German manager guided his team to the league, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana last season. Central to his team's dominance was a rock-solid Martinez at the heart of the backline.

However, it has now been revealed that the 34-year-old is all set to leave Camp Nou as a free agent this summer to move to Al-Nassr. Although the move hasn't been finalized yet, Martinez has already said goodbye to his teammates.

Speaking to SPORT, the Spaniard wished them all the best.

“It’s been a very busy but enjoyable few days. The farewell with my teammates was very nice and I wish them all the best. I can only thank them for these two wonderful years,” said Martinez.

Inigo Martinez has registered 71 appearances across competitions for the LaLiga champions to date.

