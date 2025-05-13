Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing EPL ace, Wojciech Szczesny yet to make future decision, and more - May 13, 2025

Barcelona are a step away from clinching the LaLiga title this season. Hansi Flick's team face Espanyol on Thursday, May 15, and a win will guarantee them the league.

Meanwhile, the Catalan giants are interested in a Tottenham Hotspur full-back. Elsewhere, Wojciech Szczesny is taking his time to come to a decision regarding his future.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 13, 2025.

Barcelona eyeing Pedro Porro

Pedro Porro

Barcelona are among the clubs eyeing a move for Pedro Porro this summer, according to Caught Offside. The Catalan side are actively looking for a full-back to cover for, and compete with, Jules Kounde.

The Frenchman is naturally a center back, but has made the right-back position his own this season. However, there's very little cover in the squad for Kounde, and the LaLiga giants want to address the situation this summer.

Porro has been outstanding for Tottenham Hotspur this season, and his efforts have already convinced Barcelona. The Spaniard has registered four goals and nine assists from 49 games across competitions this season.

Spurs are not actively looking to let Porro go, but could change their stance if they receive around €60-65m. Manchester City and Bayern Munich are reportedly eyeing the 25-year-old as well.

Wojciech Szczesny yet to make future decision

Wojciech Szczesny

Wojciech Szczesny has revealed that he is yet to decide on his future. The Polish goalkeeper came out of retirement last October to help Barcelona deal with Marc-Andre ter Stegen's injury.

Szczesny initially started as Inaki Pena's backup, but has been Hansi Flick's preferred choice for the No. 1 role since the turn of the year. However, his contract expires this summer, adding to speculation regarding his future.

Speaking to Canal+ Poland following the El Clasico win, Szczesny confirmed that he has a renewal offer on the table from the Catalan side.

“I will not hide that I have an offer to continue at Barcelona for two more years. They have already presented it to me, but I have asked for time. I need to decide with my family what is best for all of us,” said Szczesny.

He continued:

“Honestly, I do not know what will happen, and I say that sincerely. We will decide this month because we need to sort out logistics, such as schools or moving, depending on what we choose. As of now, nothing is certain. We are thinking about it.”

Wojciech Szczesny has registered 13 clean sheets from 29 appearances across competitions this season.

Hansi Flick agrees to renewal

Hansi Flick

Hansi Flick has agreed to extend his stay at Camp Nou, according to Mundo Deportivo. The German manager has transformed Barcelona since taking charge last summer as Xavi's replacement.

His team have already won the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana, and are on the brink of lifting the league title. The Catalan side's hierarchy is pleased with his efforts and eager for him to stay beyond his current contract, which expires in 2026.

Talks between the two parties had been going on for a while, and a breakthrough was reached at a meeting after the 4-3 win over Real Madrid in the league over the weekend. Flick has now agreed to stay at Camp Nou until 2027.

