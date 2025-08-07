Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Inaki Pena renewal, Chelsea plan €60m offer for LaLiga ace, more - August 7, 2025

Barcelona are preparing to take part in the Joan Gamper Trophy, where they face Como at the Estadi Johan Cruyff on Sunday, August 10. The LaLiga champions arrive at the game on good form, having won all three games of their pre-season tour of Asia.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Catalans are looking to tie Inaki Pena down to a new deal. Elsewhere, Chelsea are ready to offer €60m for a Spanish ace.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from August 7, 2025.

Barcelona eyeing Inaki Pena renewal

Inaki Pena

Barcelona are planning to extend Inaki Pena's contract before sending him out on loan this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish custodian has further dropped down the pecking order following Joan Garcia's arrival this summer from Espanyol.

Ad

Trending

Garcia is expected to be the preferred option between the sticks for the Catalans next season, while Wojciech Szczesny is likely to be his deputy. Pena is now surplus to requirements at Camp Nou and is expected to leave this summer.

It was previously believed that the LaLiga champions are willing to let him leave for free this summer after retaining a percentage of future sales. However, it now appears that Barcelona are planning to extend his contract, which expires next summer, by an additional year to ease Financial Fair Play restrictions. The Catalans have deployed similar tactics for Ansu Fati and Clement Lenglet in recent times.

Ad

Chelsea plan €60m offer for Fermin Lopez

Fermin Lopez

Chelsea are ready to offer €60m for Fermin Lopez this summer, according to Caught Offside. The Spanish midfielder's future at Barcelona remains uncertain, given that he is not a guaranteed starter under Hansi Flick.

Ad

Lopez registered eight goals and 10 assists from 46 games across competitions last season. His efforts have already earned him admirers across Europe, and recent reports have linked Manchester United with a move.

The Blues have now entered the fray and are ready to pay a premium fee for the 22-year-old. The Catalans are not actively looking to offload him, but given their poor financial situation, a move cannot be ruled out.

German Football Federation director criticizes Catalans for Marc-Andre ter Stegen treatment

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

German Football Federation director, Andreas Rettig, has slammed Barcelona for the Marc-Andre ter Stegen saga. The 33-year-old goalkeeper's future at Camp Nou is currently uncertain.

Ad

The Catalans have already roped in Joan Garcia as his long-term replacement. To make matters worse, Ter Stegen recently underwent a back surgery and is currently sidelined for around four months.

Interestingly, the LaLiga champions are hoping to use the German goalkeeper's absence due to injury to register Joan Garcia. Ter Stegen, however, is apparently unwilling to sanction the move, leading the club to consider disciplinary action.

Speaking recently, as cited by Barca Universal, Rettig insisted that the situation could have been handled better.

Ad

“I am a little biased. He is a player in our national team. Therefore, I may not be the right person to assess it objectively,” said Rettig.

He continued:

“I would like his merits and the importance Marc-Andre has had, not only with us but also in Barcelona, to be taken into account.”

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is under contract until 2028.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More