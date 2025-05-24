Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Ligue 1 ace, Monaco want Ansu Fati, and more - May 24, 2025

Barcelona are putting together final preparations for their upcoming LaLiga game against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, May 25, at San Mames. Hansi Flick's team have already won the league this season.
Meanwhile, the Catalans are interested in a Ligue 1 goalkeeper. Elsewhere, AS Monaco are ready to offer Ansu Fati a chance to get his career back on track.
On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 24, 2025
Barcelona eyeing Lucas Chevalier
Barcelona are eyeing a move for Lucas Chevalier this summer, according to Fichajes. The Catalans are laying down succession plans for Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who recently returned from a long layoff due to injury.
The LaLiga giants are concerned about his long-term fitness and are already eyeing reinforcements for the position. Meanwhile, Wojciech Szczesny's contract expires next month, and he has yet to make a decision on his future.
Chevalier has been identified as the ideal option to shore up the goalkeeping department. The Frenchman has been outstanding for Lille this season, registering 13 clean sheets from 14 games across competitions. Barcelona, however, are likely to face competition from Real Madrid in the race for the 23-year-old.
Monaco want Ansu Fati
Monaco are ready to take Ansu Fati to Ligue 1, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Spanish forward is now a peripheral figure at Barcelona and is expected to be on his way this summer.
Fati has struggled with injuries in recent times and has subsequently dropped down the pecking order at Camp Nou. He managed just 11 appearances across competitions for the Catalans this season, only three of which were starts.
The LaLiga giants are apparently open to his exit this year, and Monaco are interested. Barcelona are likely to push for a permanent deal, but the Ligue 1 club could opt for a loan deal, given the 22-year-old's injury woes.
Raphinha extends stay
Raphinha has signed a new contract at Camp Nou, Barcelona have announced. The Brazilian forward has been outstanding under Hansi Flick this season, registering 34 goals and 25 assists from 56 games across competitions.
Speaking after committing his future to the club, the 28-year-old thanked the club and the fans for their support.
“Thank you for all the love. I renewed my contract and I’m very happy. I hope to stay here for many, many years. Let’s go. Visca Barça, always. I spoke with the president and I feel that the club, he and all the people in charge have put their trust in me for the second time – this for me is something I am grateful for, it is something very special,” said Raphinha.
He continued:
“Feeling like one of you for another year makes me leave here very happy. It’s a personal goal I’ve achieved, and I hope to continue making our fans happy. My dream is to be here until the end of my career, and I hope I can achieve that while I am at my best.”
While Raphinha's previous contract was due to expire in 2027, his future was subject to speculation for a while. However, the Catalans have now opted to curb any talk of an exit by extending his stay until 2028.