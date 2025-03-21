Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Catalans eyeing Lique 1 ace, Alejandro Grimaldo wants Camp Nou return, and more - March 21, 2025

Barcelona are in the driving seat in the LaLiga title race after 27 games this season. They are tied on points with second-placed Real Madrid, but ahead on goal difference, and also have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the Catalans have set their sights on a Ligue 1 midfielder. Elsewhere, Alejandro Grimaldo has his heart set on a return to Camp Nou.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from March 21, 2025.

Barcelona eyeing Angel Gomes

Angel Gomes

Barcelona are among the clubs eyeing a Bosman move for Angel Gomes this summer, according to The Guardian via Mundo Deportivo. The English attacking midfielder has caught the eye with Lille in recent seasons, but his contract expires this summer.

The Catalans are enticed by his contract situation and are planning to lap him up for free. The LaLiga giants are under financial distress and are eyeing cost-effective options this summer.

While Barcelona are well covered in attack, Gomes' ability to operate in multiple positions in attack and midfield make him an attractive option for the club. However, the Catalans will have to ward off interest from West Ham United, among others, in the race.

Alejandro Grimaldo wants Camp Nou return

Alejandro Grimaldo

Alejandro Grimaldo has expressed a desire to return to Barcelona. The Spaniard has been in fine form of late with Bayer Leverkusen and helped them win the Bundesliga last season.

Grimaldo rose through the ranks at Camp Nou, but left before he could establish himself in the first team. The Catalans currently lack cover for Alejandro Balde in the squad and could be enticed by a move for the 29-year-old.

Speaking recently to SPORT, Grimaldo revealed that playing for Barcelona is a long-standing dream.

“It is a goal that I have. I have it very clear in my head, even the club knows it. I want to return to Spain in the medium and short term and I would like to try the experience of being in Spain because in the end, it is my country,” said Grimaldo.

He continued:

“I grew up at La Masia, it’s the club where I’ve grown as a player and as a person and it’s the club I dreamed of playing for since I was a child. I remember some interviews as a child in which I already said that my dream was to reach the Barca first team and that has always remained my dream.”

Grimaldo is under contract at the BayArena until 2027.

Alexander Isak opens up on future

Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak has insisted that he remains happy at Newcastle United. Recent reports have suggested that Barcelona have identified the 25-year-old as Robert Lewandowski's successor.

However, speaking to Fotbollskanalen as cited by Mundo Deportivo, Isak insisted that he is not in talks to leave St. James' Park.

“To be honest, I don’t know much. From inside the club and from our side there is absolutely no discussion," said Isak.

He continued:

"For me, it’s just concentrating completely on playing. There is no reason for me to think about anything else. I’m really enjoying Newcastle. The only thing for me is to play.”

The Swedish striker has registered 23 goals and five assists from 33 games for the Magpies this season.

